Pense’e, Proposed, Pirate’s Love, Bluemed and Dark Son please

February 03, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Pense’e, Proposed, Pirate’s Love, Bluemed and Dark Son pleased when the horses exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Angavai (rb) 45. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’ Cove - Secret Pursuit) (rb), Sunny Isles (rb) 46.5. Armoury (rb) 46.5. Memory Lane (A.S. Peter) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Golden Marina (rb) 57, 600/43. Shaped well. Tifosi (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: King Sun (rb), Choice (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. They were eased up. Southern Lad (Hindu Singh), Secret Pearl (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They are in good shape. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved well. Lebua (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Unextended. Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 900/57, 600/41. Strode out well. Voyager (rb), Saro Dot Com (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Former finished a length in front. Lady Luck (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45.5. Urged. Constant Variable (Shyam Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Pirate’s Love (Shyam Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Stretched out well.

1200m: Radiant Star (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-31.5, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45.5. They were urged and finished together.

Inner sand: 600m: Mutant (S. Kabdhar) 41.5. In good condition.

800m: Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/44. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Grand Royal (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Fit. Desert Star (rb), Wind Symbol (Inayat) 51.5, 600/39. They Impressed. A 3-y-o (Ampere - Chamela Bay) (rb), Thomas Mount (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They finished level.

1000m: Raffinato (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/45. In fine condition. A 3-y-o (Perfect Stride - Raw Silk) (Farid Ansari), Regent Prince (rb) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/43. They were urged and finished together. Bomber Jet (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Ms Boss (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Bluemed (C. Brisson), Dark Son (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Knotty Power (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Romualdo (rb), Element (A.S. Peter) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Renegade (rb) 1-30 (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: A 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (rb), a 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruise) (C. Brisson), a 3-y-o (Planetaire - Pashmina) (A.S. Peter) 1-8.49s. Straordinario (Hindu Singh), Dramatic (P. Vikram), a 3-y-o (Arod - Couleur Rouge) (rb) 1-8.26. A fit trio. Mogul (Koshi Kumar), Skylight (Ram Nandan) 1-5.28. They jumped out well. Dear Lady (rb), Autumn Light (S. Imran) 1-3.36. They took a fluent jump. Thrill Of Power (A.S. Peter), Kundavai (rb) 1-10.16. A level jump. A 3-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (Hindu Singh), Living Legend) (rb) 1-8.74. They took a good jump. Strombosis (rb), Single Malt (S. (Imran), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb) 1-7.00. First two named jumped out quickly. High Tribute (Hindu Singh), Acantha (rb) 1-4.89. Both took a good jump.

