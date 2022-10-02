Pense’e, Pirate’s Love, Gallantry and Full Of Surprise shine

Outer sand: 1000m: Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/42. In fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Nightjar (rb) 48.

800m: Protea (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Pacific (A.M. Tograllu) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Esteva (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Full Of Surprise (Farhan Alam) 54, 600/40. Strode out well. Succession (M. Bhaskar) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Trending Princess (rb), Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy.

1000m: Amendment (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Magical Wish (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Rajputana (A.M. Tograllu) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41. Worked well. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Perfect Blend (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave (Khet Singh), God’s Wish (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. Perfect Blend impressed. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain - Ajaweed) (R. Manish), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Vanity Fair) (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine nick. Dear Lady (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Eternal Angel) (S.Kamble), Ignition (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Former is in good shape. Platini (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Nifty) (rb), Hope And Glory (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/46. They were easy and level. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43. Handy. Kaamla (Ram Nandan) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Arapaho (Khet Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1200m: Divina (A.M. Tograllu) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Carnoustie (rb), Electric (Koshi Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Emperor Ashoka (rb), Rubert (rb) 1-33.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They moved freely. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Kikata (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Chaitanya (rb), Mystify (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They were eased up. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good condition. Catalyst (Farid Ansari), Wonderful Era (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. They were eased up. A 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeye Ziba) (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand.