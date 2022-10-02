Pense’e, Pirate’s Love, Gallantry and Full Of Surprise shine

CHENNAI:
October 02, 2022 18:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pense’e, Pirate’s Love, Gallantry and Full Of Surprise shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 2)

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 1000m: Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/42. In fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Nightjar (rb) 48.

800m: Protea (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Pacific (A.M. Tograllu) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Esteva (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Full Of Surprise (Farhan Alam) 54, 600/40. Strode out well. Succession (M. Bhaskar) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Trending Princess (rb), Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Amendment (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Magical Wish (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Rajputana (A.M. Tograllu) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41. Worked well. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Perfect Blend (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave (Khet Singh), God’s Wish (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. Perfect Blend impressed. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain - Ajaweed) (R. Manish), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Vanity Fair) (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine nick. Dear Lady (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Eternal Angel) (S.Kamble), Ignition (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Former is in good shape. Platini (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Nifty) (rb), Hope And Glory (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/46. They were easy and level. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43. Handy. Kaamla (Ram Nandan) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Arapaho (Khet Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Divina (A.M. Tograllu) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Carnoustie (rb), Electric (Koshi Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Emperor Ashoka (rb), Rubert (rb) 1-33.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They moved freely. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Kikata (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Chaitanya (rb), Mystify (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They were eased up. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good condition. Catalyst (Farid Ansari), Wonderful Era (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. They were eased up. A 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeye Ziba) (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app