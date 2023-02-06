ADVERTISEMENT

Pense’e and Listen To Me work well

February 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Pense’e and Listen To Me worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 6).

Outer sand: 800m: Right Move (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Proud (rb) 59, 600/43. Extended. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Pense’e (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43. Impressed. Touch Of Fury (Dashrath Singh) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1200m: Listen To Me (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 800m: Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/43. Shaped well. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 59, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Western Girl (rb), Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar), Radiant Star (Inayat) 1-1, 600/46. They finished in that order.

1000m: Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In good condition. Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Emperor Ashoka (P. Sai Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Feni (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-14.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. 

1200m: A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-33.5, (1200-600) 44.5. Eased up. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-34, (1200-600) 46. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Spacecraft (S. Imran), a 3-y-o (Feiro - Foxy Mane) (R. Manish) 1-7.54. They jumped out well, the former finished two lengths in front. Sunny Isles (rb), Mahadevi (B. Dharshan) 1-7.56. Former jumped out well and finished a distance in front. Memory Lane (rb), Glorious Sunlight (P. sai Kumar) 1-8.30. A level jump, latter finished five lengths ahead. Mystical Rose (S. Imran), Preakness (M. Bhaskar), Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-3.54. The trio took a good jump. Beverly Hills (rb), Cherokee Run (rb) 1-10.92. Alexander (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (B. Dharshan) 1-5.28. They jumped out smartly. Torbert (rb), Kaamla (rb) 1-8.32. A level jump. A 3-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (S. Imran), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.78. They jumped out well.

Note on Sunday (Feb. 5):

Outer sand: 800m: Annexed (P. Sai Kumar), Emelda (Koshi Kumar) 59, 600/44.5. They were easy. Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/41. In fine trim.

1000m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/44. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Full Of Surprise (rb) 45. Easy. Ashwa Dev (K.V. Baskar) 44. Easy. My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved on tight reigns. Radiant Joy (rb), Radiant Star (Koshi Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths in front. Mastery (M.S. Deora), Listen To Me (S. Kamble) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Dear Lady (rb) 1-15, 8001-1.5, 600/49. Eased up. 800m: Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), Sinatra (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/44. They finished together. Voyager (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (B. Dharshan) 56.5, 600/42. They moved well. Chaitanya (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Trump Baby (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Worked well.

