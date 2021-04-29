Penang for Queen’s Guest Handicap

UDHAGAMANDALAM:

29 April 2021 18:27 IST

Penang has an edge over his rivals in the Queen’s Guest Handicap (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (April 30).

In accordance with the latest State Government Order as regards the COVID-19 pandemic, inter-venue betting on the Udhagamandalam races will not be conducted at the Madras Race Club, Chennai, until further notice. However, on-line totalizator transactions would be in operation at play.madrasraceclub.com.

1. BOLD RUNNER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 10-30 a.m.: 1. Daiyamondu (5) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Country’s Moon (2) K.V. Baskar 59.5, 3. Fantastic Hit (4) P. Koushik 59.5, 4. Kings Pride (1) Shahzad Alam 59.5, 5. Mulligan (3) Koshi Kumar 59.5, 6. Sovereignaire (6) Farid Ansari 58, 7. Chanakya (7) Surya Prakash 57.5 and 8. Jericho (8) Irshad Alam 54.

Advertising

Advertising

1. FANTASTIC HIT, 2. SOVEREIGNAIRE, 3. DAIYAMONDO

2. NORA HANDICAP (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 11-00: 1. Beforethedawn (3) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Renzaccio (4) Koshi Kumar 60, 3. Asian Empress (5) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 4. Symphony In Style (8) P. Sai Kumar 57, 5. Princess Saaraa (2) A. Ayaz Khan 54, 6. Vulture (7) K.V. Baskar 54, 7. Amazing Kitten (1) Shahar Babu 53 and 8. Arazinger (6) Surya Prakash 51.5.

1. SYMPHONY IN STYLE, 2. BEFORETHEDAWN, 3. ASIAN EMPRESS

3. BE SAFE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 11-30: 1. Royal Eminence (1) Rajendra Singh 56, 2. Empress Eternal (2) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 3. First Empress (9) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 4. Geisha Girl (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 5. Lakshanam (6) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 6. Ocarina (7) P. Koushik 54.5, 7. Sparkleberry (5) R. Manish 54.5, 8.Star Of Texas (3) Surya Prakash 54.5 and 9. Wisaka (4) Shahar Babu 54.5.

1. LAKSHANAM, 2. STAR OF TEXAS, 3. OCARINA

4. BE SAFE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 12-00 noon: 1. Bold Fleet (3) Kuldeep Singh 56, 2. Diamond And Pearls (1) P.K. Gaddam 56, 3. Eagle Prince (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Gold Speck (7) Irshad Alam 56, 5. Marshall (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Bright Light (5) R. Manish 54.5, 7. Elegant Touch (4) Nikhil Naidu 54.5 and 8. Fashion Of Stars (8) B.R. Kumar 54.5.

1. EAGLE PRINCE, 2. FASHION OF STARS, 3. ELEGANT TOUCH

5. QUEEN’S GUEST HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 12-30 p.m.: 1. Avellino (5) P. Vikram 62, 2. Roman Senator (8) Nazar Alam 62, 3. Demerara (1) A. Ayaz Khan 58.5, 4. Penang (4) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 5. Divina (10) Nikhil Naidu 57, 6. Comanche Brave (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. Ganton (9) Surya Prakash 55, 8. Embrace (3) Brisson 54, 9. Otus (6) B.R. Kumar 53.5 and 10. Shield Maiden (7) Shahar Babu 53.5.

1. PENANG, 2. DIVINA, 3. AVELLINO

6. PANDORA HANDICAP (1,300m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (no whip) 1-00: 1. Star Glitter (3) Azad Alam 60, 2. Fiat Justitia (1) Shahzad Alam 58.5, 3. Oberon (10) P. Koushik 57.5, 4. Senora Bianca (4) M. Bhaskar 57, 5. Bossinova (8) Indrajeet K 56, 6. Full Of Surprise (7) R. Manish 54, 7. Majestic Charmer (5) B.R. Kumar 54, 8. Carnoustie (2) Surya Prakash 52.5, 9. Stern Maiden (6) Muzaffar 52.5 and 10. Lord Of The Turf (9) Shahar Babu 52.

1. MAJESTIC CHARMER, 2. SENORA BIANCA, 3. OBERON

7. TROJAN RIVER HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Bolivia (3) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Off Shore Breeze (6) Nikhil Naidu 60, 3. Right Move (9) P. Koushik 59, 4. Beauteous Maximus (10) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 5. Katahdin (2) Manikandan 58, 6. Feni (1) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 7. Absolute Authority (5) Nazar Alam 56.5, 8. Priceless Treasure (7) Shyam Kumar 56.5, 9. Country’s Lumiere (8) Shahar Babu 52 and 10. Flash Star (4) R. Manish 51.5.

1. BOLIVIA, 2. OFF SHORE BREEZE, 3. BEAUTEOUS MAXIMUS