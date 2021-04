Penang claims Queen’s Guest Handicap

UDHAGAMANDALAM:

30 April 2021 17:17 IST

Penang (A. Imran Khan up) won the Queen’s Guest Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Friday. The winner is owned by Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan & Mr. V.M. Gopal and trained by Mandanna.

1. BOLD RUNNER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: MULLIGAN (Koshi Kumar) 1, Chanakya (Surya Prakash) 2, Fantastic Hit (P. Koushik) 3 and Country’s Moon (K.V. Baskar) 4. 2-1/2, 4-1/4 and 3. 1m, 16.70s. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh, Mr. R. Rajesh Khanna & Mr. R.G. Shrinivas. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. NORA HANDICAP (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: BEFORETHEDAWN (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Symphony In Style (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 3 and Princess Saaraa (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 1, 3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 24.09s. Owner: Mr. S.T. Shivaprasad. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. BE SAFE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EMPRESS ETERNAL (B.R. Kumar) 1, Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Geisha Girl (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Wisaka (Shahar babu) 4. 2-1/4, lnk and 1/2. 1m, 17.43s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. Lakshmanan R.M. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. BE SAFE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EAGLE PRINCE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Elegant Touch (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Fashion Of Stars (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Diamond And Pearls (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: Marshall. 5-3/4, hd and 1/2. 1m17.14s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. Lakshmanan R.M. Trainer: R.Foley.

5. QUEEN’S GUEST HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: PENANG (A. Imran Khan) 1, Ganton (Surya Prakash) 2, Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 3 and Demerara (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 4, shd and 2-1/4. 1m, 41.91s. Owners: Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan & Mr. V.M. Gopal. Trainer: Mandanna.

6. PANDORA HANDICAP (1,300m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: MAJESTIC CHARMER (B.R. Kumar) 1, Oberon (P. Koushik) 2, Carnoustie (Surya Prakash) 3 and Senora Bianca (M. Bhaskar) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and lnk. 1m, 23.65s. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanvel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

7. TROJAN RIVER HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45: KATAHDIN (Manikandan) 1, Bolivia (A. Imran Khan) 2, Beauteous Maximus (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Off Shore Breeze (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 2, 5-1/4 and 1. 1m, 22.18s. Owners: Mr. M.J. Asad & Mrs. Masooda Asad. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.