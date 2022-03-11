Peluche is expected to score

Peluche, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Parfait Amour Trophy (1,800m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (March 11)

False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. DAMODAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1.00 p.m.: Karachi (7) Antony 62.5, 2. Frederico (4) Likith Appu 61.5, 3. Mitsuro (3) J.H. Arul 61.5, 4. Air Display (2) Salman Khan 61, 5. Flower Of Paradise (9) Vishal Bunde 61, 6. Kimetto (6) K. Sai Kiran 61, 7. Princess Aura (12) Arvind Kumar 61, 8. Rhapsody In Green (8) Nazerul 61, 9. Chain Of Thoughts (5) Mark 60, 10. Infinite Grace (10) Tousif Khan 60, 11. Lightning Flame (11) Kiran Rai 58 and 12. Speaking Of Skies (1) Ikram Ahmed 58.

1. KARACHI, 2. AIR DISPLAY, 3. MITSURO

2.SABARMATI PLATE (Div II) (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over, 1.30: 1. Ultimate Striker (9) Darshan 61, 2. Black Whizz (6) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 3. Gazebo Talk (7) A. Qureshi 58.5, 4. Raw Gold (11) Chethan G 58.5, 5. Altair (5) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 6. Blazing Engine (8) Arvind Kumar 56.5, 7. Konichiwa (1) Mark 56, 8. Glorious Days (2) P. Surya 54, 9. Fierce Fighter (10) Arshad 53, 10. Song And Dance (3) Dhanu Singh 52.5 and 11. Jai Vikram (4) Vinod Shinde 52.

1. BLACK WHIZZ, 2. ULTIMATE STRIKER, 3. KONICHIWA

3. GOMOS PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2.00: 1. All Attraction (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Cyrenius (4) Shane Gray 56, 3. Forty Niner (8) Tousif Khan 56, 4. Kalamitsi (3) Dhanu Singh 56, 5. Sleipnir (2) Darshan 56, 6. Sunway Lagoon (1) Mark 56, 7. Triumphant (5) Akshay K 56, 8. Angel Bliss (6) Antony 54.5, 9. Mount Etna (10) Arshad 54.5 and 10. Star Comet (9) Kiran Rai 54.5.

1. TRIUMPHANT, 2. CYRENIUS, 3. ANGEL BLISS

4. SHIVAGANGA FALLS PLATE (Div II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2.30: 1. Realia (3) K. Sai Kiran 60, 2. Reczai (7) Arvind Kumar 59.5, 3. Ocean Dunes (6) Antony 57.5, 4. Belvedere (12) Akshay K 56.5, 5. Capri Girl (5) Dhanu Singh 56.5, 6. Chul Bul Rani (1) Salman Khan 56.5, 7. Embosom (9) J.H. Arul 56, 8. Matera (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 9. Noble Ruler (2) Ashok Kumar 55, 10. Regal Melody (11) Darashan 54.5, 11. Sacred Creator (4) Rajesh Kumar 54.5, and 12. Mark One (10) L.A. Rozario 53.5.

1. MATERA, 2. REALIA, 3. EMBOSOM

5. TOPMOST PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3.00: 1. Fortunatus (1) Shane Gray 57, 2. Ooh La La (5) D. Patel 57, 3. Pavarotti (8) Arshad 57, 4. Yukan (7) Akshay K 57, 5. Besuge (3) Saddam H 55.5, 6. Mirra (6) Antony 55.5, 7. Romantic Heart (2) K. Sai Kiran 55.5 and 8. Royal Glory (4) Ranjeet S 55.5.

1. FORTUNATUS, 2. YUKAN, 3. MIRRA

6. BELLARY PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Galactical (9) S. John 60, 2. Drusilla (6) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 3. Starry Wind (8) Salman Khan 59, 4. Indian Pharaoh (3) Arvind Kumar 57.5, 5. Aztec Queen (4) Akshay K 55.5, 6. Capable (5) K. Sai Kiran 55, 7. Katana (1) Shreyas S 55, 8. Dr Logan (2) L.A. Rozario 54 and 9. Twinkle Feet (7) Arshad 54.

1. KATANA, 2. DRUSILLA, 3. AZTEC QUEEN

7. PARFAIT AMOUR TROPHY (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4.00: 1. Peluche (4) S. John 60.5, 2. Set To Win (3) Darshan 60, 3. Jack Ryan (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Towering Presence (2) Akshay K 55 and 5. Mohican (1) Nazerul 52.5.

1. PELUCHE, 2. JACK RYAN

8. SHIVAGANGA FALLS PLATE (Div I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4.30: 1. Tactical Command (8) S. John 61, 2. Thousand Words (6) Akshay K 61, 3. Aherne (4) L.A. Rozario 59, 4. The Strength (10) K. Sai Kiran 58.5, 5. Osiris (3) Siddaraju P 58, 6. Promise Kept (5) Antony 58, 7. Unique Style (11) Vinod Shinde 58, 8. Gun Point (7) Vivek 57, 9. Stone House (1) Kiran Rai 56, 10. Lauterbrunnen (9) P. Surya 54, 11. Rightly Noble (12) Vishal Bunde 53.5 and 12. Mystical Merkabah (2) Rajesh Kumar 52.

1.THOUSAND WORDS, 2. STONE HOUSE, 3. TACTICAL COMMAND

9.BALMURI FALLS PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 5.00: 1. Handsome Mover (10) Tauseef 62.5, 2. Shubankar (2) Mark 62.5, 3. Enrichment (5) Gnaneshwar 61.5, 4. Exalted Dream (7) Prabhakaran 61.5, 5. Fun And Laughter (8) S. John 61.5, 6. Super Ruffian (3) Antony 61, 7. For Old Times (1) Darshan 60.5, 8. Je Ne Sais Quoi (11) A. Qureshi 60, 9. Handsome Rocky (4) Rajesh Kumar 58, 10. Niche Cannabis (6) Arshad 57.5, 11. Iconic Princess (12) Indrajeet S 56.5 and 12. Altamonte (9) Vivek 56.

1. SUPER RUFFIAN, 2. FOR OLD TIMES, 3. JE NE SAIS QUOI

10. SABARMATI PLATE (Div I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over, 5.30: 1. Amazing Luck (7) Siddaraju P 62.5, 2. Birchwood (3) Nazerul 62.5, 3. She’s Innocent (1) Rajesh Kumar 62, 4. Bramastram (2) L.A. Rozario 61.5, 5. Ultimate Speed (5) Darshan 61, 6. Celestial Highway (6) Vivek 60.5, 7. Gold Gray (10) K. Sai Kiran 60, 8. Country’s Jewel (9) Shreyas S 59.5, 9. Habanero (8) Antony 59 and 10. Areca Angel (4) Rajesh Kumar 58.5.

1. GOLD GRAY, 2. BRICHWOOD, 3. HABANERO

Days best: FORTUNATUS

Double: KATANA - PELUCHE

Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10; Treble (i): 2, 3 & 4, (ii): 5, 6 & 7; (iii): 8, 9 & 10.