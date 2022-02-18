Peluche favoured for Kitty Bank Trophy

February 18, 2022 18:43 IST

Peluche, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Kitty Bank Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Feb. 19). False rails (average width of 9.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. MAHADAYI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-45 p.m.: 1. Capable (11) S. Saqlain 62.5, 2. Aceros (6) Salman Khan 60.5, 3. Ombudsman (4) Jagadeesh 60, 4. Perfect Rendition (3) S. Shareef 59.5, 5. Unyielding (2) S. John 58, 6. Twinkle Feet (7) Ashhad Asbar 57, 7. Queen Regnant (9) Vishal Bunde 56, 8. Elite Agent (1) Rajesh Kumar 55.5, 9. See My Heels (5) Saddam H 55.5, 10. Ozark (12) Arvind Kumar 54.5, 11. Copper Sunrise (10) Dhanu Singh 53.5 and 12. Flying Bolt (8) P. Surya 50.5.

1. UNYIELDING, 2. COPPER SUNRISE, 3. TWINKLE FEET

2. ELLORA CAVES PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 3-15: 1. Blue Fire (10) A. Imran Khan 62.5, 2. Eco Friendly (2) P. Sai Kumar 62.5, 3. Livisilla (11) S. John 62.5, 4. Messala (3) Mark 59.5, 5. Southernaristocrat (7) M. Naveen 59.5, 6. Another Rainbow (4) Vinod Shinde 59, 7. Golden Memory (5) Vishal Bunde 59, 8. Mrs Thatcher (1) Shane Gray 59, 9. Sand Castles (8) D. Patel 57, 10. Iconic Princess (6) Shreyas Singh 56.5 and 11. Sizzler (9) Bhawani Singh 56.

1. LIVISILLA, 2. MRS THATCHER, 3. SIZZLER

3. TROMBAY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-45: 1. Ashwa Yudhvir (8) Yash 56, 2. Fortunatus (3) Shane Gray 56, 3. Sleipnir (2) Dhanu Singh 56, 4. Triumphant (4) Trevor 56, 5. Aguila (6) Bhawani Singh 54.5, 6. Besuge (5) Saddam H 54.5, 7. Romantic Heart (7) Rajesh Kumar 54.5 and 8. Way Of Life (1) Nazerul 54.5.

1. FORTUNATUS, 2. TRIUMPHANT, 3. ASHWA YUDHVIR

4. KITTY BANK TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-15: 1. Green Channel (2) S. John 61.5, 2. Peluche (6) Ashhad Asbar (6) 60.5, 3. Black Coffee (5) A. Qureshi 58.5, 4. Hokkaido (9) Trevor 58, 5. Lucky Chance (7) Dhanu Singh 56.5, 6. Schafenberg (4) Indrajeet Singh 54.5, 7. Dr Logan (3) S. Shareef 52.5, 8. Musterion (8) Vishal Bunde 52.5 and 9. Cherokee Moon (1) Vinod Shinde 51.

1. PELUCHE, 2. GREEN CHANNEL, 3. BLACK COFFEE

5. KALLATHIGIRI FALLS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-45: 1. Anakin (2) S. Saqlian 62, 2. Smithsonian (5) Vishal Bunde 60, 3. Aherne (4) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 4. Analect (6) Trevor 58, 5. Perfect Justice (3) P. Surya 54.5, 6. Windstrom (7) Yash 53.5, 7. Augusto (1) S. Shareef 52.5 and 8. Mark One (8) Vinod Shinde 51.

1. ANALECT, 2. WINDSTORM, 3. PERFECT JUSTICE

6. HOOGHLY PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-15: 1. Bul Bule Hind (9) Siddaraju P 62.5, 2. Force Assault (3) S. Shareef 62.5, 3. Ultimate Speed (12) S. Saqlian 62, 4. Knotty City (7) Ashhad Asbar 61, 5. Magellan (8) Trevor 61, 6. Princess Aura (1) Arvind Kumar 61, 7. Quiet Style (2) Vivek 61, 8. Rhapsody In Green (10) Chethan G 61, 9. Beautiful Oblivian (6) S. John 60.5, 10. Country’s Jewel (11) M. Naveen 60.5, 11. Handsome Rocky (5) Rajesh Kumar 59 and 12. Ultimate Choice (4) P. Surya 58.5.

1. BEAUTIFUL OBLIVIAN, 2. MAGELLAN, 3. ULTIMATE SPEED

Days best: UNYIELDING

Double: ANALECT — BEAUTIFUL OBLIVIAN

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Treble (i): 1, 2 &3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.