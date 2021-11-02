Pecanwood for Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup

Pecanwood, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races, postponed from Oct. 31, to be held here on Tuesday (Nov. 2). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. INAUGURATION PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Akasi (—) (—) 60, 2. Orogenesis (6) Chandrashekar 59.5, 3. Perfectgoldenera (10) Dhanu Singh 59.5, 4. Light Of Love (7) A. Imran 59, 5. Smile Around (11) M. Naveen 59, 6. Raw Gold (9) Vivek 58.5, 7. Gazebo Talk (8) S. Shareef 58, 8. He's The One (2) Md. Habeeb 57, 9. Chul Bul Rani (5) D. Patel 55.5, 10. Iconic Princess (3) Shreyas Singh 55.5, 11. Awesome Girl (4) Tousif Khan 54.5 and 12. Elite Agent (1) Rajesh Kumar 51.5.

1. PERFECTGOLDENERA, 2. ICONIC PRINCESS, 3. LIGHT OF LOVE

2. NOVICE PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-00: 1. De Villiers (5) P.S. Chouhan 57, 2. Gunmaster (2) Nazerul 57, 3. Sacrament (8) Ranjeet Singh 57, 4. The Matrix (10) Jagadeesh 57, 5. Dawn Rising (1) R. Marshall 55.5, 6. Demeter (12) Akshay K 55.5, 7. Domina (3) Antony 55.5, 8. Knotty Princess (7) J.H. Arul 55.5 9. Lady Supremos (6) Saddam H 55.5, 10. Southern Chrome (4) Kiran Rai 55.5, 11. Spirit Dancer (9) C.S. Jodha 55.5 and 12. Striking Support (11) Arshad 55.5.

1. DE VILLIERS, 2. DEMETER, 3. SACRAMENT

3. INAUGURATION PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Caesars Palace (3) S. Shareef 62.5, 2. Crimson Heart (6) M. Naveen 62.5, 3. Marco Polo (1) J.H. Arul 62, 4. Super Gladiator (4) Chethan K 60.5, 5. Zhu Zhu Zest (10) S. Saqlain 60.5, 6. Augustina (2) Nazerul 59.5, 7. Adela (9) A. Imran 59, 8. Hawking (11) R. Marshall 59, 9. Shan E Azeem (12) Dhanu Singh 59, 10. Florencia (7) P. Mani 58.5, 11. Scintilla (5) Indrajeet Singh 55.5 and 12. Song And Dance (8) Rayan 54.5.

1. ADELA, 2. SHAN E AZEEM, 3. MARCO POLO

4. VEDAVATI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Christopher Wren (8) Arshad 60, 2. Exclusive Mandate (12) A. Imran 59.5, 3. General Patton (2) Antony 59.5, 4. Twinkle Feet (—) (—) 59.5, 5. Stroke Of Genius (1) Mark 57, 6. Four Wheel Drive (11) Akshay K 56.5, 7. Foveal Vision (9) Naveen K 56.5, 8. Johnnie Black (5) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 9. Gun Point (3) Vivek 55, 10. Morganite (6) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 11. Almanach (4) J.H. Arul 54 and 12. Black Whizz (7) Dhanu Singh 54.

1. CHRISTOPHER WREN, 2. GENERAL PATTON, 3. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE

5. RACING PATRONS CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Southern Ruler (11) Ashok Kumar 61.5, 2. Regal Music (4) P. Mani 59.5, 3. Silver Dew (2) Kiran Rai 59, 4. Donna Bella (12) Salman Khan 56.5, 5. The Response (10) Saddam H 56, 6. Wings Of Desire (7) Rayan 55.5, 7. Osiris (8) Naveen K 55, 8. Alberetta (1) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 9. Crack Of Dawn (6) Vishal Bunde 54, 10. The Strength (3) Ashhad Asbar 53.5, 11. Harmonia (9) J.H. Arul 53 and 12. Watchmystars (5) P.S. Chouhan 52.

1. WATCHMYSTARS, 2. HARMONIA, 3. WINGS OF DESIRE

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Knight In Hooves (1) Yash 57, 2. Pecanwood (3) Antony 55.5, 3. Defining Power (2) Dhanu Singh 53, 4. Eternal Blaze (4) C.S. Jodha 51.5. 5. Moon's Blessing (5) Akshay K 51.5 and 6. Perfect Empress (6) Ashhad Asbar 51.5.

1. PECANWOOD, 2. KNIGHT IN HOOVES

7. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Antibes (1) S. John 61, 2. Brooklyn Supreme (6) Chethan K 57.5, 3. Queen Regnant (9) Kiran Rai 57.5, 4. Mistletoe (10) Dhanu Singh 56, 5. Ombudsman (8) S. Saqlain 56, 6. Stockbridge (4) Antony 56, 7. Amazing Blaze (5) Vishal Bunde 54.5, 8. Tyto Alba (11) Rajesh K 54.5, 9. Jokshan (—) (—) 53.5, 10. Turkoman (2) Vinod Shinde 52.5, 11. Lightning Flame (3) C.S. Jodha 51 and 12. Pissarro (7) Akshay K 50.5.

1. PISSARRO, 2. MISTLETOE, 3. AMAZING BLAZE

8. VEDAVATI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Karadeniz (9) H.M. Akshay 62, 2. Lycurgus (1) M. Naveen 61, 3. Katana (5) Akshay K 60.5, 4. Jack Ryan (4) Arshad 58, 5. Memoriter (6) Chethan K 58, 6. Striking Memory (11) S. Saqlain 57, 7. See My Heels (8) Yash 56.5, 8. Classic Charm (10) C.S. Jodha 56, 9. Aferpi (7) J.H. Arul 55.5, 10. Allabouther (3) Antony 55.5, 11. Gypsy (2) D. Patel 54 and 12. Jokshan (—) (—) 53.5.

1. JACK RYAN, 2. KATANA, 3. ALLABOUTHER

Day's best: WATCHMYSTARS

Double: DE VILLIERS — PISSARRO

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5, (ii): 6, 7 & 8.