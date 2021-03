Peaky Blinders wins Astonish Plate

Hyderabad:

03 March 2021

Peaky Blinders (Akshay Kumar up) won the Astonish Plate, the feature event of Wednesday’s (March 3) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. R.H. Sequeira trains the winner. Jockey Suraj Narredu rode three winners on the day.

Leading owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust with leading stakesmoney of ₹32,87,418.

Leading trainer: R.H. Sequeira (30 winners).

Leading jockey: Akshay Kumar (39 wins).

Leading jockey (apprentice): Abhay Singh (7 wins).

Champion horse: Lombardy (18 points).

Horse-of-the-season: Lightning Bolt (winning four out of four starts).

1. BRAVE HUNTER PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II) : PROUD (Suraj Narredu) 1, Miss Little Angel (Akshay Kumar) 2, Hard To Toss (Trevor) 3 and Siyavash (Ashad Asbar) 4. Not run: Nefertiti. 3, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 6.47s. ₹7 (w), 7, 8 and 8 (p). SHP: 20, THP: 16, FP: 35, Q: 30, Tanala: 104. Favourite: Proud. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. AGOSTINI PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SCRAMJET (Trevor) 1, Blue Valentine (Surya Prakash) 2, Just Incredible (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Explosive (Deepak Singh) 4. 3-1/4, Nose and 4-1/4. 1m, 25.50s. ₹8 (w), 6, 12 and 14 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 52, FP: 70, Q: 76, Tanala: 919. Favourite: Scramjet. Owners: United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. BRAVE HUNTER PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II): STUNNING FORCE (Akshay Kumar) 1, City Of Bliss (Suraj Narredu) 2, Moonlight Ruby (Trevor) 3 and First In Line (Surya Prakash) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 6.75s. ₹8 (w), 5, 7 & 8 (p). SHP: 17, THP: 21, FP: 19, Q: 12, Tanala: 50. Favourite: Stunning Force. Owners: Mr. Venkata Krishna Reddy Challuri, Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni, Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig & Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

4. AGOSTINI PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOUTHERN PRINCESS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Flying Jet (Afroz Khan) 2, Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Whiskey Martini (Gaurav Singh) 4. Hd, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.99s. ₹7 (w), 5, 14 and 8 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 30, FP: 57, Q: 47, Tanala: 236. Favourite: Southern Princess. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeders Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. ASTONISH PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PEAKY BLINDERS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Saffron Art (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Spicy Star (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Egyptian Prince (Surya Prakash) 4. 1/2, 4-1/4 and Hd. 2m, 6.31s. ₹20 (w), 6, 6 and 18 (p). SHP: 18, THP: 35, FP: 79, Q: 34, Tanala: 855. Favourite: Mirana. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. ONNU ONNU PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): DOWNTOWN GAL (Suraj Narredu) 1, Maxwell (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Esteva (Abhay Singh) 3 and Chuckit (A. A. Vikrant) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and Nose. 1m, 24. 54s. ₹7 (w), 6, 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 53, FP: 57, Q: 61, Tanala: 1,214. Favourite: Downtown Gal. Owners: Mr. V. N. Babu, Mr. Veeramachaneni Arjun, Mr. Proddhutur Vijay Shourya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): RHINE (B.R. Kumar) 1, Air Salute (N.B. Kuldeep) 2, Bedazzled (Trevor) 3 and Fleur (Surya Prakash) 4. 3/4, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 13.90s. ₹68 (w), 13, 25 and 11 (p). SHP: 105, THP: 27, FP: 1,457, Q: 1,058, Tanala: 14,460. Favourite: Tapatio. Owner: Mr. Yerram Srinivasareddy. Trainer: Sk. Waseem Ahmed.

8. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): HASHTAG (Gaurav Singh) 1, Sublime (Suraj Narredu) 2, Jo Malone (Afroz Khan) 3 and Moka (Koushik) 4. Not run: Exponent. Nk, 4-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.38s. ₹26 (w), 12, 6 and 14 (p). SHP: 18, THP: 40, FP: 101, Q: 35, Tanala: 1,305. Favourite: Sublime. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6,894 (65 tkts.) and 30%: ₹258 (743 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 26 (1,549 tkts.), (ii) 85 (394 tkts.), (iii) 714 (80 tkts.).

Mini jackpot : (i) 223 (153 tkts.), (ii) 3,578 (11 tkts.).