Peaky Blinders should deliver in feature

March 17, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Peaky Blinders, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the Big Deal Plate (Div. I), the main event of concluding day’s races here on Thursday (Mar. 17).

1. SAM HILL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.10 p.m.: 1. China Town (6) Gaurav Singh 56, 2. Deccan Ranger (8) Md. Ismail 56, 3. Juramento (10) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. London Bell (7) Kuldeep Singh 56, 5. Stag’s Leap (3) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Hoping Cloud (2) D.S. Deora 54.5, 7. N R I Angel (1) Antony Raj S 54.5, 8. Role Model (9) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 9. Silver Lining (5) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 10. Sound Echo (4) P. Sai Kumar 54.5.

1. STAG’S LEAP, 2. JURAMENTO, 3. SILVER LINING

2. SAM HILL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.45: 1. City Cruise (1) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Golden Inzio (5) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Kancha (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. My Way Or Highway (4) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Alina (8) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 6. Chica Bonita (10) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 7. Dyanoosh (2) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 8. Malibu (3) Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 9. N R I Fantasy (7) Antony Raj S 54.5 and 10. Nugget (6) R. Ajinkya 54.5.

1. MALIBU, 2. KANCHA, 3. CITY CRUISE

3. PRETTY POLLY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Maiden, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.20: 1. Dream Station (2) Rohit Kumar 60, 2. Quality Warrior (4) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Its On (7) D.S. Deora 59, 4. Ambitious Star (1) R.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Blast In Class (9) Santosh Raj 57.5, 6. Exclusive Luck (5) B. Nikhil 57.5, 7. Euphoria (10) Kuldeep Singh 57, 8. Cash Register (3) Surya Prakash 56.5, 9. Ayur Tej (6) Rafique Sk. 55.5 and 10. Spectacular Cruise (8) Gaurav Singh 53.5.

1. QUALITY WARRIOR, 2. BLAST IN CLASS, 3. CASH REGISTER

4. LUCKY ROYAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.55: 1. Isra (11) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Flying Scotsman (9) R. Ajinkya 58.5, 3. Southern Act (6) Abhay Singh 57.5, 4. Muaser (3) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 5. Sheldon (2) Gaurav Singh 54, 6. Sorry Darling (12) Rafique Sk. 54, 7. Sweet Melody (8) P. Gaddam 52.5, 8. Battle Ready (7) G. Naresh 52, 9. Dream Jewel (1) B. Nikhil 52, 10. Fly Tothe Stars (4) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 11. Gurbaaz (5) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 12. Pedro Planet (10) Afroz Khan 51.5.

1. FLYING SCOTSMAN, 2. FLY TOTHE STARS, 3. SOUTHERN ACT

5. BIG DEAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.30: 1. Ashwa Brooni (5) Antony Raj S 61, 2. Peaky Blinders (3) Akshay Kumar 61, 3. Trump Star (1) Santosh Raj 58.5, 4. DRD (4) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 5. Four One Four (9) Mukesh Kumar 56, 6. Castlerock (2) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 7. Just Incredible (11) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 8. Aerial Combat (7) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 9. Beauty Flame (12) Neeraj 53, 10. Miss Marvellous (6) Md. Ismail 52.5, 11. Max (8) Rafique Sk. 50.5 and 12. Cheltenham (10) Afroz Khan 50.

1. PEAKY BLINDERS, 2. TRUMP STAR, 3. ASHWA BROONI

6. PRETTY POLLY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Maiden, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.05: 1. Grand Finale (2) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Ok Boss (11) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Sea Wolf (9) B. Nikhil 58.5, 4. N R I Millennium (3) Antony Raj S 58, 5. Coming Home (7) D.S. Deora 56, 6. Plethora (6) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. Truly Blessed (10) Rafique Sk. 56, 8. Wild Card (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 9. Stark (8) Surya Prakash 55, 10. Zeus (4) Kiran Naidu 55 and 11. First In Line (1) Khurshad Alam 54.

1. N R I MILLENNIUM, 2. OK BOSS, 3. SEA WOLF

7. BIG DEAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.40: 1. Chuckit (3) Surya Prakash 61, 2. Staridar (9) Rohit Kumar 61, 3. Ashwa Vikrant (8) Antony Raj S 60.5, 4. Red Snaper (10) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 5. Super Angel (6) Abhay Singh 56, 6. Star Babe (1) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Intense Approach (12) R. Ajinkya 54, 8. Rhythm Selection (11) Md. Ismail 54, 9. Mark My Day (2) Nakhat Singh 53, 10. Royal Grace (5) Afroz Khan 52.5, 11. Star Racer (7) Kuldeep Singh 52.5 and 12. Top In Class (4) Gaurav Singh 51.5.

1. INTENSE APPROACH, 2. RED SNAPER, 3. STARIDAR

8. SPARKLING WATER PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Siyavash (—), 2. Thunder Road (5) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Garnet (2) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 4. Unmatched (13) Santosh Raj 58.5, 5. Bedford (8) Kiran Naidu 58, 6. Top Diamond (6) Abhay Singh 58, 7. Sally (11) A.A. Vikrant 57, 8. Indian Temple (7) D.S. Deora 56.5, 9. Costello (1) Antony Raj S 55.5, 10. Explosive (10) B. Nikhil 54, 11. Archangels (4) Afroz Khan 53, 12. Exotic Dancer (12) G. Naresh 53, 13. Blazing Jupiter (3) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 14. Fatuma (9) Gaurav Singh 52.5.

1. THUNDER ROAD, 2. SALLY, 3. COSTELLO

Day’s Best: FLYING SCOTSMAN

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.