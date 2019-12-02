Paso Robles obliges in Golconda 1000 Guineas

Paso Robles (Suraj Narredu astride) clinched the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the season here on Monday (Dec. 2). The winner is the property of M/s. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & Meka Yugandhar and trained by L. D’Silva.

Paso Robles, who jumped out first, settled down to race third till the final bend when Suraj, who rode confidently, made his move in the straight. The filly responded well and took command in the last 250m mark to gallop past long-time leader Ice Floe and take the honours comfortably ahead of the fast-finishing Cape Kidnappers.

1. GOLDEN DAGGER PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PRINCE VALIANT (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Marinetti (Akshay Kumar) 2, Midnight Dream (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Artistryy (Gaurav Singh) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.31s. ₹7 (w), 5, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 13, Q: 11, Tla: 50. Favourite: Prince Valiant. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Deshmukh.

2. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TAKISHA (Gaurav Singh) 1, Air Salute (Afroz Khan) 2, Secretary (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Best Friend (Jitendra Singh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 6.87s. ₹97 (w), 19, 7 and 7 (p), SHP; 16, FP: 511, Q: 222, Tla: 2,450. Favourite: Running Fire. Owner: Mr. Raghunath Reddy Boomireddy. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

3. GALLANT COMMANDER PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): AYUR SHAKTI (Suraj Narredu) 1, Beyond Limits (Akshay Kumar) 2, City Of Blossom (Deepak Singh) 3 and Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3, 3 and 3-3/4. 1m, 25.66s. ₹12 (w), 5, 6 and 11 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 25, Q: 10, Tla: 111. Favourite: Beyond Limits. Owners: M/s. Premanand Sugandhi, G. Raghunandan Chary & Subodh Kumar Ananthula. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

4. KUNTALA PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I Symbol (Rohit Kumar) 1, Top Contender (P. Trevor) 2, Vancouver (Afroz Khan) 3 and Avantika (Akshay Kumar) 4. Hd, 3 and 2. 1m, 25.98s. ₹31 (w), 10, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 109, Q: 57, Tla: 413. Favourite: Avantika. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

5. CH. V. LAKSHMI PRASAD RAO ‘SIRDESAI’ SIRCILLA MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): NAYADEEP (Akshay Kumar) 1, Pontius Pilate (Suraj Narredu) 2, Shaquille (Kunal Bunde) 3 and Super Dart (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 5-1/4, hd and 2. 1m, 38.08s. ₹17, (w), 7, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 52, Q: 25, Tla: 411. Favourite: Golden Fortune. Owner: Mr. Jitendra D. Parekh. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

6. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), fillies 3-y-o only (Terms): PASO ROBLES (Arazan- Mawaheb) Suraj Narredu 1, CAPE KIDNAPPERS (Abbeyside-Tijuca Forest) P. Trevor 2, BRITISH EMPRESS (Win Legend-Deputy Empress) A. Sandesh 3 and ICE FLOE (Leitir Mor-Icebreaker) David Allan 4. 1, 1-1/2 and nose. 1m, 39.05s. ₹9 (w), 5, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 31, Q: 28, Tla: 128. Favourite: Paso Robles. Owners: M/s. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

7. GALACTICA PLATE (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BUTTONWOOD (Abhay Singh) 1, Solo Winner (Jitendra Singh) 2, Ajmal Birju (Gopal Singh) 3 and Alexanderthegreat (Surya Prakash) 4. 3-1/2, 5-3/4 and 1-1/2. 2m, 7.96s. ₹16 (w), 7, 7 and 10 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 51, Q: 24, Tla: 192. Favourite: Buttonwood. Owners: M/s. M. Prashant Kumar, Ravinder Reddy Male & G. Anil. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jkt: ₹4,516 (164 tkts.), Runner-up: 396 (800 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 2,340 (50 tkts.), Tr (i): 2,587 (26 tkts.), (ii): 216 (555 tkts.).