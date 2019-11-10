Paso Robles obliges in feature event

Paso Robles (Suraj Narredu up) won the first division of the 1 EME Centre Rolling Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 10). The winner is the property of M/s. Rama Krishna Reddy & Meka Yugandhar and trained by L. D’Silva.

1. HIDDEN BLOOM PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): SEMIRA (Aneel) 1, Snow Castle (Akshay Kumar) 2, Royal Dancer (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Withrosemakeup (Gaurav Singh) 4. 3-1/4, hd and 1/2. 1m, 13.97s. ₹151 (w), 21, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 1,018, Q: 248, Tla: 2,276. Favourite: Negress Princess. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

2. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): RENO STAR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Flamingo Fame (N. Rawal) 2, City Of Blossom (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Wah Ms Zara (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m, 12.95s. ₹6 (w), 5, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 15, Q: 15, Tla: 41. Favourite: Reno Star. Owner: Mr. H. Thumbuswamy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (Div. II), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HAVELOCK CRUISE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ruletheworld (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, N R I Heights (Koushik) 3 and Explosive (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 39.20s. ₹14 (w), 6, 8 and 15 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 77, Q: 49, Tla: 1,063. Favourite: No Compromise. Owners: M/s. K.S.N Murthy, P. Ranga Raju & C. Nanda Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (Div. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PASO ROBLES (Suraj Narredu) 1, The Great Gatsby (Robbie Downey) 2, City Of Wisdom (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Gusty Look (Akshay Kumar) 4. 5-3/4, 1/4 and nose. 1m, 38.30s. ₹9 (w), 5, 6 and 15 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 21, Q: 11, Tla: 104. Favourite: Paso Robles. Owners: M/s. Rama Krishna Reddy & Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

5. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOVET PRIDE (Koushik) 1, Giethorn (Kiran Naidu) 2, Monte Rei (Gaddam) 3 and Top Saga (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 2-1/4 and 2. 1m, 13.11s. ₹9 (w), 6, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 34, Q: 25, Tla; 286. Favourite: Sovet Pride. Owners: M/s. Y. Damodar & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. RECOMMENDER PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOUL EMPRESS (Kiran Naidu) 1, Loch Stella (C.P. Bopanna) 2, Southern Meteor (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Story Teller (Jitendra Singh) 4. 1/2, 1 and shd. 1m, 6.63s. ₹30 (w), 9, 9 and 36 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 183, Q: 90, Tla: 5,198. Favourite: Man Apart. Owners: M/s. T. Amarender Reddy & Syed Abul Hasan Razvi. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jkt: ₹1,666 (244 tkts.), Runner-up: 44 (3957 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 2,028 (46 tkts.), Tr (i): 686 (74 tkts.), (ii): 259 (434 tkts.).