Paso Robles has an edge

Paso Robles, who is in rousing form, has an edge over her rivals in the Golconda Derby Stakes (2,400m), the prestigious event of the season to be held here on Sunday (Jan.19).

1. TELANGANA CUP (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 12-10 p.m.: 1. Golden Fortune (1) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Mark My Word (6) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Exclusive Blue (2) Srinath 57, 4. Havelock Cruise (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Galloping Gangster (5) Neeraj 53 and 6. Pentagon (4) Mukesh Kumar 52.

1. EXCLUSIVE BLUE, 2. HAVELOCK CRUISE.

2. PRINCE PRADEEP PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 12-40: 1. Halo's Princess (11) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Symbol Of Star's (6) Rafique Sk. 60, 3. Tammana (12) Aneel 60, 4. Vijay's Empress (13) Ajit Singh 60, 5. Withrosemakeup (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 6. Honourable Guest (1) Deepak Singh 59, 7. Brave Syera (2) Dashrath Singh 58.5, 8. Sun Dancer (10) I. Chisty 57.5, 9. Light Music (8) Nakhat Singh 57, 10. Ultimate Risk (4) G. Naresh 57, 11. London Bridge (5) Gopal Singh 56, 12. All Star General (7) P. Sai Kumar 55.5 and 13. Hopscotch (3) Mukesh Kumar 52.5.

1. HALO'S PRINCESS, 2. ALL STAR GENERAL, 3. HONOURABLE GUEST.

3. SHARAVAN KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1-10: 1. Midnight Dream (8) I. Chisty 60, 2. Miss Marvellous (3) Ajit Singh 58.5, 3. Beyond Limits (12) Srinath 57.5, 4. No Compromise (6) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. City Of Wisdom (7) Suraj Narredu 57, 6. On My Way (11) A.A. Vikrant 57, 7. Reno Star (4) Mukesh Kumar 57, 8. The Great Gatsby (10) Ashhad Asbar 56.5, 9. Charlie Brown (5) Koushik 54, 10. Buttonwood (9) Abhay Singh 53.5, 11. Explosive (2) P. Trevor 53.5 and 12. Francis Bacon (1) Neeraj 53.

1. BEYOND LIMITS, 2. NO COMPROMISE, 3. THE GREAT GATSBY.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-40: 1. Amyra (2) Ajit Singh 55, 2. Berkeley (5) Suraj Narredu 55, 3. Chuckit (12) Dashrath Singh 55, 4. Eagle Bluff (4) Koushik 55, 5. Lightning Power (1) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Peaky Blinders (10) Nicky Mackay 55, 7. Turf Monarch (6) I. Chisty 55, 8. Destine To Be (7) P. Trevor 53.5, 9. Good Connection (11) David Egan 53.5, 10. Ice Berry (3) Yash 53.5, 11. Queen Daenerys (8) Mukesh Kumar 53.5 and 12. Sweet Melody (9) Nakhat Singh 53.5.

1. LIGHTNING POWER, 2. GOOD CONNECTION, 3. BERKELEY.

5. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-10: 1. Delphina (12) P. Trevor 60, 2. Hurricane (1) Koushik 60, 3. Kingswood (13) Ashhad Asbar 60, 4. Shiloh (2) Surya Prakash 60, 5. Royal Dynamite (4) Srinath 59.5, 6. Somerset (3) Jitendra Singh 59, 7. His Excellency (11) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 8. Sea Castle (6) Mukesh Kumar 58, 9. Barnabas (8) Afroz Khan 56.5, 10. Ashwa Arjun (7) Abhay Singh 55.5, 11. Wood Bridge (10) Akshay Kumar 55, 12. Diesis Dream (9) I. Chisty 53.5, 13. Moka (5) B.R. Kumar 52 and 14. Et Voici (14) P. Sai Kumar 51.

1. SEA CASTLE, 2. DELPHINA, 3. WOOD BRIDGE.

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2-50: 1. Happy Together (11) Jitendra Singh 60, 2. Meritocracy (14) C.P. Bopanna 60, 3. Max (8) I. Chisty 59.5, 4. Sovet Pride (13) P. Trevor 58, 5. Yours Forever (7) Surya Prakash 57.5, 6. City Of Blossom (2) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 7. Esteva (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Your Grace (12) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 9. Kionia (10) G. Naresh 55, 10. Mystery (1) N. Rawal 55, 11. Angel Tesoro (9) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 12. Celeritas (5) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 13. Linewiler (3) Ajit Singh 52.5 and 14. Mahira (4) Dashrath Singh 51.5.

1. SOVET PRIDE, 2. ESTEVA, 3. YOURS FOREVER.

7. VIJAY TEXTILES JUVENILE MULTI MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (open to out station horses) (Terms), 3-25: 1. Air Blast (2) Nicky Mackay 57, 2. Horus (6) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Trump Star (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 4. Whiskey Martini (10) Mukesh Kumar 57, 5. Flameoftheforest (7) Yash 55.5, 6. Lombardy (5) David Allan 55.5, 7. Intense Approach (9) C.S. Jodha 53, 8. O'Sheehan (8) I. Chisty 53, 9. Royal Pal (3) Nakhat Singh 53 and 10. Allabouther (4) P. Trevor 51.5.

1. FLAMEOFTHEFOREST, 2. LOMBARDY, 3. AIR BLAST.

8. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 75 & above (Cat. I), 3-55: 1. Phenomenal Cruise (9) Abhay Singh 66, 2. Nayadeep (2) Koushik 62, 3. Isabella (6) David Allan 61.5, 4. Highly Acclaimed (10) Surya Prakash 60, 5. Prospero (3) G. Naresh 60, 6. Versallies (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 7. That's My Class (5) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 8. Mr. Baahubali (8) Ajeeth Kumar 50, 9. Prince Valiant (1) P.S. Chouhan 50 and 10. Tootsie Roll (7) I. Chisty 50.

1. PRINCE VALIANT, 2. VERSALLIES, 3. ISABELLA.

9. GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o only (Terms), 4-30: 1. Call Of The Blue (5) Akshay Kumar 57, 2. Consigliori (3) David Allan 57, 3. Royal Crystal (1) S. John 57, 4. Royal Treat (8) Nakhat Singh 57, 5. Ruletheworld (4) David Egan 57, 6. Vijays Singham (2) Srinath 57, 7. Artistryy (7) P. Trevor 55.5 and 8. Paso Robles (6) Suraj Narredu 55.5.

1. PASO ROBLES, 2. VIJAY SINGHAM, 3. CALL OF THE BLUE.

10. BHAGMATI CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5-10: 1. Mahashakti (2) P. Trevor 60, 2. Ice Warrior (11) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Maxwell (4) Deepak Singh 58.5, 4. Aibak (9) Ashhad Asbar 58, 5. Gazebo (6) B.R. Kumar 58, 6. Nova Scotia (13) David Egan 58, 7. Super Act (3) Akshay Kumar 58, 8. Valee Tiger (1) Mukesh Kumar 56, 9. Alta Vita (10) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 10. Augenstern (8) Rafique Sk. 54, 11. Wings Of Eagles (14) Afroz Khan 54, 12. Rasika (7) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 13. Jo Malone (12) Abhay Singh 51.5 and 14. Rhine (5) P. Sai Kumar 51.

1. MAHASHAKTI, 2. NOVA SCOTIA, 3. MAXWELL.

Day's best: EXCLUSIVE BLUE.

Double: LIGHTNING POWER — MAHASHAKTI.

Jkt (i): 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10; Mini Jkt (i): 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 7, 8, 9 & 10; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 8, 9 & 10; Tla: all races.