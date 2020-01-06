Paso Robles clinches Golconda Oaks

M/s. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & Meka Yugandhar’s Paso Robles (Suraj Narredu up) won the Golconda Oaks, the feature event of the races held here on Monday (Jan. 6). L.D’Silva trains the winner.

Paso Robles, who was racing second all the way on tight reins, took command in the last 200m, to ensure Suraj had an armchair ride to victory.

1. RACE CLUB PLATE (1,100m), 3-y-o only, (Cat. II), (Terms): LACROSSE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Just Incredible (B.R. Kumar) 2, Detonator (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Astronaut (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 4, hd and 1-1/2. 1m, 6.90s. ₹ 8 (w), 6, 7 and 25 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 19, Q: 13, Tla: 279. Favourite: Lacrosse. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavareh S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla and Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

2. MALAKPET PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LOCH STELLA (Nakhat Singh) 1, Shivalik Valley (Rohit Kumar) 2, Kimberly Cruise (Surya Prakash) 3 and Jo Malone (Dashrath Singh) 4. Shd, 5-1/4 and shd. 1m, 12.70s. ₹ 28 (w), 7, 5 and 9 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 76, Q: 14, Tla: 216. Favourite: Shivalik Valley. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

3. ANMOL RATAN PLATE (1,200m) 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CRIMSON FIRE (Rohit Kumar) 1, One One One (Aneel) 2, Lightning Fin (Surya Prakash) 3 and Heaven Can Wait (Afroz Khan) 4. Nk, shd and 1. 1m, 12092s. ₹ 41 (w), 12, 10 and 6 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 295, Q: 233, Tla: 1,721. Favourite: Lightning Fin. Owners: Col. K.S. Garcha, Mrs. Inderjit Garcha & Mr. Harinder Singh Garcha. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

4. DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOUL EMPRESS (Irvan Singh) 1, Gorgeous Lady (Akshay Kumar) 2, Patron Saint (Santosh Raj) 3 and Hurricane (Abhay Singh) 4. Nk, 3/4 and nk. 1m, 13.47s. ₹ 17 (w), 8, 5 and 19 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 68, Q: 29, Tla: 913. Favourite: Gorgeous Lady. Owners: M/s. T. Amarender Reddy & Syed Abul Hasan Razvi. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

5. RAJA SITHARAM BHUPAL OF DOMAKONDA SAMASTHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over (Cat. II), (Terms): VICTORY PARADE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Nayadeep (Irvan Singh) 2, Titus (Deepak Singh) 3 and Champion Bull (G. Naresh) 4. 5-1/4, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 25.21s. Rs. 7 (w), 6, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 33, Q: 33, Tla: 242. Favourite: Victory Parade. Owners: Mr. V. Krishna Das, Dr. Veeramachaneni Bharat, M/s. Rajat Parthasarathy & C. Parthasarathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. MALAKPET PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MYSTERY (Suraj Narredu) 1, Incredulous (Akshay Kumar) 2, Wah Ms Zara (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Star Racer (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/;2. 1m, 12.56s. ₹ 8 (w), 6, 5 and 13 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 15, Q: 9, Tla: 70. Favourite: Mystery. Owners: M/s. Niraj Tyagi & Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

7. GOLCONDA OAKS (2,400m), fillies 4-y-o only (Terms): PASO ROBLES (Arazan - Mawaheb) Suraj Narredu 1, ARTISTRYY (Sedgefield - Ballade Danon) Akshay Kumar 2, NEKHBET (Kingda Ka - Nawazish) Leigh Roche 3 and CAPE KIDNAPPERS (Abbeyside - Tijuca Forest) 4. 5, 4 and 6-1/2. 2m, 37.32s. ₹ 8 (w), 5 and 17 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 58, Q: 43, Tla: 170. Favourite: Paso Robles. Owners: M/s. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

8. DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I Vision (Abhay Singh) 1, His Excellency (P. Trevor) 2, Farmville (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk.) 4. 1, nose and 1. 1m 13.45s. Rs. 39 (w), 12, 7 and 14 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 97, Q: 38, Tla: 1,368. Favourite: His Excellency. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jkt: ₹ 1,235 (767 tkts), Runner up: 64 (6,260 tkts), Mini Jkt: 262 (429 tkts), Tr (i): 428 (126), (ii): 433 (117 tkts), (iii): 102 (724 tkts).