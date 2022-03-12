Parisian for C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

March 12, 2022 18:19 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s mare Parisian, who is in good shape should, win the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Mar. 12) races. Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 8 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. AZZURRO PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 2.45 p.m.: 1. Mystical Rose (2) Yash Narredu 61.5, 2. Rodrigo (9) Neeraj 60.5, 3. Pure (1) Parmar 58.5, 4. Majorella Blue (3) Zervan 57.5, 5. Sinner (5) Antony Raj 54.5, 6. Redifined (7) Nazil 54, 7. Orchids (6) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 8. Charming Star (4) Aniket 52.5 and 9. Tarzan (8) P.S. Chouhan 52.5.

1. MYSTICAL ROSE, 2. PURE, 3. RODRIGO

2. R.N. KANGA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 3.15: 1. Sultan Suleiman (4) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. North Star (2) P.S. Chouhan 58, 3. Victorious Sermon (5) Nazil 57.5, 4. Grand Accord (3) Bhawani 56, 5. Flying Visit (1) Antony Raj 54.5 and 6. Enid Blyton (6) Neeraj 49.

1. GRAND ACCORD, 2. SULTAN SULEIMAN

3. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.45: 1. Chancellor (2) Kirtish 60, 2. Empower (3) T.S. Jodha 60, 3. Sky Storm (5) C.S. Jodha 57, 4. Ladida (1) Bhawani 55, 5. Jubilant Journey (6) Antony Raj 53 and 6. Power Of Thor (4) Kaviraj 49.

1. EMPOWER, 2. JUBILANT JOURNEY

4. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over, 4.15: 1. Parisian (3) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Caprisca (1) Antony Raj 52.5 and 3. Truly Epic (2) C.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. PARISIAN

5. ALDEBURGH PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.45: 1. Dragonlord (1) Kaviraj 56, 2. Jerusalem (2) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Kimiko (4) Neeraj 54.5, 4. Malachite (6) Kirtish 54.5, 5. Snowfall (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 6. Whatsinaname (3) Parmar 54.5.

1. SNOWFALL, 2. JERUSALEM

6. DR. I.C. NAGREE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.15: 1. Aegon (3) P. Shinde 61, 2. Excellent Gold (7) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 3. Red Merlot (5) Aniket 57, 4. Sky Fall (2) Neeraj 57, 5. Baby Bazooka (6) Nazil 55.5, 6. Nothing To Worry (4) Bhawani 54.5 and 7. Monarchy (1) A. Prakash 52.5.

1. BABY BAZOOKA, 2. NOTHING TO WORRY, 3. SKY FALL

7. FLAREON PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.45: 1. Explorer (7) Peter 61, 2. Fleur De Lys (3) A. Prakash 60.5, 3. Campaign (13) Ayyar 60, 4. Speculator (1) Zervan 59, 5. Black Cherry (6) Aniket 58.5, 6. Allied Attack (12) P. Shinde 57.5, 7. Count The Wins (8) P. Vinod 57.5, 8. Anoushka (11) C.S. Jodha 55, 9. Baku (5) Antony Raj 55, 10. Candescent Star (9) Zeeshan 54, 11. Polaris (10) Parmar 52, 12. Spiritual Rock (2) Kaviraj 51 and 13. Supreme Being (4) Nazil 50.

1. EXPLORER, 2. FLEUR DE LYS, 3. ALLIED ATTACK

Day’s Best: SNOWFALL

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 & 7.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.