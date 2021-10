Parisian claims Eve Champion Trophy

Pune:

30 October 2021 19:02 IST

Trainer P. Shroff’s Parisian, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, claimed the Eve Champion Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Oct. 30) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd, & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd.

Trainer Pesi Shroff and Jockey P.S. Chouhan both won four races each today.

Advertising

Advertising

1. TO THE MANOR BORN PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EXCELERATOR (Sandesh) 1, Sovereign Master (T.S. Jodha) 2, Sufiyah (Chouhan) 3 and Istanbul (P. Vinod) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 59.00s. ₹25 (w), 11, 44 and 10 (p). SHP: 110, FP: 171, Q: 457, Tanala: 201 and 197. Favourite: Sufiyah.

Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

2. AN ACQUIRED TASTE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: AEGON (Kaviraj) 1, Golden Guest (Sandesh) 2, Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 3 and Pokerface (Neeraj) 4. Hd, 4-1/2 and Hd. 57.92s. ₹17 (w), 15 and 10 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 40, Q: 13, Tanala: 109 and 129. Favourite: Aegon.

Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy & Mr. Bezan Chenoy. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

3. CABRIOLET PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SUNRISE (Chouhan) 1, Orchids (Dashrath) 2, Sinner (Yash Narredu) 3 and Sunlord (Neeraj) 4. 8-1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m 26. 76s. ₹13 (w) 10, 14 and 21 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 64, Q: 39, Tanala: 132 and 43. Favourite: Sunrise.

Owner: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. TO THE MANOR BORN PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SPRING GROVE (P. Dhebe) 1, Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 2, Wild Fire (Aniket) 3 and Ciplad (Zervan) 4. 2, Lnk and 1-1/2. 58.38s. ₹235 (w), 32, 21 and 129 (p). SHP: 61, FP: 2,080, Q: 521, Tanala: 4,862. Favourite: Marvellous.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

5. AMJAD KHAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: THEON (Chouhan) 1, Flaming Lamborgini (Neeraj) 2, Kokomo (Sandesh) 3 and Souza (Kaviraj) 4. 1-3/4, 5-1/2 and 10-1/2. 2m 4.66s. ₹28 (w), 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 19, FP: 114, Q: 57, Tanala: 69 and 30. Favourite: Kokomo.

Owners: Miss Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. CONTINUAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: FAIRMONT (Yash Narredu) 1, Northern Lights (Kirtish) 2, Kamaria (Bhawani) 3 and Brazos (P. Dhebe) 4. 3/4, 1 and 4-3/4. 1m 40.35s. ₹667 (w), 153, 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 86, FP: 4,678, Q: 353. Note: In this race Naxos (V. Bunde up) stood flat footed in the stalls and did not participate. Favourite: Northern Lights.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

7. EVE CHAMPION TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,000m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: PARISIAN (Chouhan) 1, Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 2, Grand Accord (Bhawani) 3 and Magistero (Rupesh) 4. 8-1/4, 1 and 2-1/4. 2m 8.18s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 42 (p). SHP: 57, FP: 58, Q: 269, Tanala: 268 and 102. Favourite: Parisian.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. CABRIOLET PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: MEDORA (Chouhan) 1, Juiced (Sandesh) 2, Jubilant Journey (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 27.35s. ₹14 (w), 13, 11 and 17 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 25, Q:22, Tanala: 110 and 58. Favourite: Medora.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. COLOMBIANA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: PRIDE’S ANGEL (Sandesh) 1, Sandman (V. Bunde) 2, Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 3 and Beemer (Yash Narredu) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 26.69s. ₹21 (w), 11, 29 and 27 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 226, Q: 102, Tanala: 2,021 and 866. Favourite: Pride’s Angel.

Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, M/s. K.M. Shah & Tanmay V. Mathurawala. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

Jackpot: (i) 100%: ₹ 3,764 (C/O). (ii) 70%: 3,419 (6 tkts.), 30%: 549 (16 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,611 (1 tkt), (ii) 417 (7 tkts.), (iii) 101 (54 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100% : 5,654 (C/O).