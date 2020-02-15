Papparazi, Star And Garter, Psychic Force and Automatic please

Papparazi, Star And Garter, Psychic Force and Automatic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 15).

Inner sand:

600m: She's Innocent (Shinde) 40. Strode out well.

1200m: She's Stylish (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Helenka (Rayan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Starry Wind (Irvan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Brave Lady (Arshad) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Celestial Cloud (David Allan), Smoke The Grass (rb) 44. They finished level. Fantastic App (R. Pradeep) 46. Easy. Sir Piggot (rb) 45. Moved freely. Hawking (Rayan) 45.5. Easy. Indian Pharoah (David Allan) 46. Moved freely. Mayurana (rb) 46.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Rule Of Engagement (Srinath), Attorney General (Arvind) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. They finished together. Sweet Kiss (Ashok), Classic Charm (Chetan G) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Phoenix Reached (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: King Of The Sand (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Glorious Logan (Chetan G) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 60/44.5. Moved freely. Hafnium (Rayan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Psychic Force (Irvan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Fair Warning (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Grey Channel (D. Patel) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Papparazi (S. John), Canotina (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Sherwin (S. John), General Patton (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Aleef (rb), Treasure Striker (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Estella (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased. Anakin (Srinath), Brightside Of Life (Arvind) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

1400m: Automatic (Mrs Silva) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine condition. A 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Anahi) (Mrs Silva), Tororosso (S. Shareef) 1-46, 1,000/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Admiral One (R. Pradeep) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.