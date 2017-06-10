Panama, Kangra, Sea King, Reference and Sea Fairey shine

Panama, Kangra, Sea King, Reference and Sea Fairey shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 10).

Inner sand:

600m: Queenofgoodtimes (rb) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Iron Man (S.K. Paswan) 1-8, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Afrikaner (R. Marshall) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

1200m: Black Swan (Dhanu Singh), Courtship (Chettri) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. They moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sedulous (Mudassar), Galino (S.A. Amit) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Vallee Sceptre (Md. Ismail), Southern Crown (Kuldeep S) 44.5. They finished level. Mint (Chetan G) 45. Easy. Golden Success (Suraj) 46. Easy. Tootsie Tool (G. Naresh), Boca Grande (S. Sreekant) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Varsha (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Find (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved well. Downton Abbey (rb) 1-9, 600/42. Impressed. Santorini Secret (Khurshad) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Castle Key (P. Trevor) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Life Awaits (rb) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Standout (S. John), Setaglow (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Hot N Fire (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Reference (Irvan Singh), Haedi's Folly (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ayrton (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Dunamis (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Sea King (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Sea Fairey (P.S. Chouhan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Zedclass (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Note. Goodwill Warrior (Samson) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Panama (S. John) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Shivalik Star (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Athena (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine shape. Carolina (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Watchmyscript (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Anjar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former finished distance ahead. El Matador (Bhawani S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Scarlet Princess (P. Trevor), Jacana (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Kangra (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Implicit Trust (Sandesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In good shape. Captain Morgan (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively.