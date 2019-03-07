Races

Palomar and Mirabilis, Royal Crystal please

Palomar and Mirabilis, Royal Crystal pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (March 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: She Is A Spy (Jethu) 42. Easy. Dibaba (S.J. Sunil), Monk (Kharadi) 42. They were easy.

800m: Sir Ramon (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Royal Crystal (Nazil) 49.5, 600/36.5. Moved well. Most Welcome (Nazil) 50.5, 600/38.5. Urged in the last part. Felix Felicis (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Grand Accord (Jaykumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Palomar (Khalander), Primum Non Nocere (S. Amit) and Varenar/Hafawa (rb) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Palomar who finished a distance ahead impressed a lot. Mirabilis (Parmar), Cliffs Of Capri (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Wizard Of Stocks (Parmar), Copper Queen (Kharadi) 1-26, 600/42. They were easy. Finest Moment (A. Prakash) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Urged. Celestial Light (Nirmal) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Castilan (Parmar), Thomas Hardy (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Momentum (Roushan), Eagleinthesky (Parmar) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely.

1400m: Southern Ruler (Jaykumar), Star Councillor (Rupesh) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and was urged to finish level. Princess Anabel (S. Amit), Rousseau (Khalander) 1-38, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Blazing Bay (Jaykumar) 1-34, 1200/1-18.5, 1000/1-4, 800/50.5, 600/39. Worked well. Silver King (Trevor), Free Gold (Zervan) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53 600/40. Former started and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Direwolf (Chouhan) 1-46, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. Pressed.

Outer sand:

800m: Scratchmyback (Shahrukh), Rising Brave (Ikram) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Hats Off (Vishal), Turaco (Sandesh) and Big Ben (rb) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Trio moved level freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Divine Hunt (A. Gaikwad) 1-8.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Dancing Rapids (Joseph), Win Legend/Sunshine Nell (Merchant) 1-10, 600/43. They were easy.

