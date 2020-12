Pacific works well

CHENNAI:

16 December 2020 18:31 IST

Pacific worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Aachen (B. Nikhil) 46.5. Easy. Knight Envied (rb), Emelda (Ross) 42.5. They shaped well. Annexed (Ross) 44.5. Easy. Thousand Fence (Azad Alam) 45.5.

800m: Pacific (Stephen Raj) 56, 600/42.5. Impressed. Amendment (Ross), Bolivia (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Planetaire- Ruby Queen) (Kabdhar), Masterpiece (Ross) 1-14.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine nick. Amazing Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Perfect Support (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Looks fit.

1200m: Shield Maiden (Stephen Raj) 1-26.5, 1000/1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Worked well. Onyx (Stephen Raj) 1-30. (1,200 to 600) 43.5. Eased up.

Dec. 15.

Inner sand:

600m: Emelda (rb), Knight Envied (rb) 43.5. They were easy. Masterpiece (Brisson), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Ruby Queen) (Ross) 42.5. They finished level. Indian Temple (B. Nikhil) 46.

800m: Priceless Ruler (App) 56.5, 600/42. Moved well. Dream Run (B. Nikhil), Sundance (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Former moved better. Jericho (rb), Blind Love (Azad Alam) 59.5, 600/44. They moved together.

1000m: Lady Blazer (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Handy.

1200m: Illustrious Ruler (App) 1-30.5, 1000/1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Bolivia (Brisson), Annexed (Ross) 1-31.5 (1,200 to 600) 44.5. They are in good shape.