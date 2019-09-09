Ozak, San Bernardino, Mystic Flame and Glorious Dancer please

Ozak, San Bernardino, Mystic Flame and Glorious Dancer pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Perfectgoldenera (rb) 46. Easy. Nostradamus (Rayan) 43. Moved well.

1000m: Tokyo Rose (Rayan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Streaming Gold (Antony) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. San Bernardino (Rayan) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Dreams United (Ramesh K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Ozak (Indrajeet) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Glorious Dancer (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape.

Outer sand — Sept 8:

600m: After Hours (Sai Vamshi) 44. Moved well. Piper Regina (Irvan) 43.5. Shaped well. Capstone (Kiran Rai) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Subah Ka Tara (rb), Halfsies (M. Naveen) 1-13, 600/41. Former showed out. Own Script (S.K. Paswan) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. The Corporal (Irvan) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Fit for the fray. Track Striker (rb), Bluejack (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former moved better. Star Cavalry (Ashok) 1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Star Appearance (Mark) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Dagobert (Kiran Rai) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Bookers Jones (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Singhsaab (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Slovenia (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44.5. Eased up.

1600m: Exclusive Mandate (Nazerul) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed.