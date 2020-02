Oscars Thunder wins main event

Oscars Thunder (Yash up) won the M. Ct. Muthiah Memorial Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Thursday (Feb. 13). The winner owned by Mr. Mohit Malhotra & Mr. Sultan Singh and trained by Sebastian. Jockey C. Brisson and trainer B. Suresh scored a treble each on the day.

1. ROMANTIC DANCER PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65: PACIFIC DUNES (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Chaitanya (Umesh) 2, Nazariya (R.N. Darshan) 3 and Swiss Agatta (Brisson) 4. 5, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 2m, 5.85s. ₹16 (w), 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 51, FP: 232 (c/o), Q: 148, Tla: 1,027. Favourite: Undeniable. Owner: M/s. Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

2. SADDLERS LASS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): VICTORY WALK (Brisson) 1, Regal Tiara (Md. Asif Khan) 2, Naomi (Yash) 3 and Icy River (Umesh) 4. Not run: Sichuan. Nose, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 14.09s. ₹22 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 316, Q: 243, Tla: 1,032. Favourite: Naomi. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. SADDLERS LASS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): RWANDA (Brisson) 1, Dazzling Dynamite (B. Nikhil) 2, Full Of Surprise (Gaddam) 3 and Lord Glitters (Anthony Raj) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.02s. ₹38 (w), 6, 67 and 26 (p), SHP: 144, FP: 207, Q: 112, Tla: 4,326. Favourite: Lord Glitters. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. FAIR COURT PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: DEMERARA (Azfar Syeed) 1, Baller (Umesh) 2, Butterfly (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Star Ranking (Brisson) 4. Not run: Chalouchi Girl. 4-1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.09s. ₹12 (w), 10, 7 and 20 (p), SHP: 82, FP: 62 (c/o), Q: 40, Tla: 678. Favourite: Demesthenes. Owners: Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Mrs. Yasmeen Akbar. Trainer: A. Malick.

5. RACING OFFICIALS CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SHIELD MAIDEN (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Baden Baden (A.M. Alam) 2, Beauty Of The Turf (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Welcome Winner (Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 26.26s. ₹31 (w), 13, nil and 16 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 73, Q: 232 (c/o), Tla: 1,222 (c/o). Favourite: Welcome Winner. Owner: Mrs. Anita Iqbal. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

6. M. CT. MUTHIAH MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: OSCARS THUNDER (Yash) 1, Bora Bora (Brisson) 2, Priceless Ruler (R.N. Darshan) 3 and Star Guitar (Umesh) 4. 4-1/4, hd and 1/2. 58.37s. ₹20 (w), 6, 6 and 15 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 200, Q: 69, Tla: 1,547. Favourite: Star Guitar. Owners: Mr. Mohit Malhotra & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. FEBRUARY PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: BLUE BLISS (Brisson) 1, Parrys Glory (Jagadeesh) 2, Jagathi (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Phoebe Buffay (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 59.94s. ₹368 (w), 11, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 69, Q: 189 (c/o), Tla: 1,536 (c/o). Favourite: Phoebe Buffay. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. FEBRUARY PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: SULTAN PHEROZE (Umesh) 1, Amazing Star (Farhan) 2, Pragmatic (Jagadeesh) 3 and Onyx (C.P. Khanal) 4. 1-1/2, hd and shd. 1m, 0.11s. ₹23 (w), 6, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 97, FP: 456 (c/o), Q: 244, Tla: 1,732. Favourite: Driftwood Pacific. Owner: Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

Jkt: ₹7,028 (three tkts.), Runner-up: 502 (18 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,967 (two tkts.), Tr (i): 213 (47 tkts.), (ii): 477 (26 tkts.).