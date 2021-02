Oscars Thunder notches up a win

CHENNAI:

26 February 2021 18:59 IST

Mr. Mohit Malhotra & Mr. Sultan Singh’s Oscars Thunder (T.S. Jodha up) won the Leading Owner Plate, the main event of the concluding day’s races here on Friday (Feb. 26). Sebastian trains the winner.

1. CONGRATS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: THREE OF A KIND (Azfar Syeed) 1, Flame Of Diablo (Nazerul Alam) 2, Princess Saaraa (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Thousand Fence (Manikandan) 4. 6-1/4, 1-3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 15.69s. Owners: Mr. S. Shankar Narayanan, Mr. S. Ganapathy & Mr. S. Vijayanambi. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. CHAMPION JOCKEY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: INDIAN TEMPLE (Jagadeesh) 1, Welcome Winner (Antony Raj) 2, Golden Streak (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Dr Feelgood (Manikandan) 4. Not run: Silverman. 3-3/4, 3-1/4 and lnk. 1m, 15.72s. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayaraj Shah. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

3. CHAMPION JOCKEY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SHIELD MAIDEN (Arshad Alam) 1, Absolute Authority (Nazerul Alam) 2, Song Of Glory (A.M. Alam) 3 and Oberon (Jagadeesh) 4. 1/2, hd and hd. 1m, 15.72s. Owner: Mrs. Anita Iqbal. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

4. FAREWELL PLATE (1,400m): LADY ASCOT (Nakhat Singh) 1, Ansian Warrior (Arshad Alam) 2, Booms Lang (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Decisive (Zervan) 4. 7, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 27.46s. Owner: Mr. A.L.Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. SALVATORE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): OFF SHORE BREEZE (T.S. Jodha) 1, Glorious Legend (A.M. Alam) 2, Maranello (Antony Raj) 3 and Amber Lightning (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Gingersnap. Hd, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 15.17s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. LEADING OWNER PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: OSCARS THUNDER (T.S. Jodha) 1, Hebron (B. Nikhil) 2, Royal Chieftain (H. Rahul) 3 and Catelyn (Antony Raj) 4. Hd, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 27.32s. Owners: Mr. Mohit Malhotra & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

Note: Originally Royal Chieftain won the race but an objection by the rider of Hebron (placed third) against the winner for bumping his horse badly was upheld and the placing revised as above.

7. CHAMPION TRAINER PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: FUN STORM (H. Rahul) 1, Royal Dreams (Akshay Kumar) 2, Wise Don (Zervan) 3 and Glorious Sunshine (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Saibya. 6, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 41.36s. Owner: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra. Trainer: N. Rupa.

8. CONGRATS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: EXQUISITE STAR (H. Rahul) 1, Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Kings Pride (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Queen Supreme (Nazar Alam) 4. Not run: Nightingale and Azzaro. 5-1/2, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m, 15.48s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.