Original Sin, Pharazon, Monteverdi and Made In Heaven shine 

July 03, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Original Sin, Pharazon, Monteverdi and Made In Heaven shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Karanveer (Vishal) 45.5. Easy. Made In Heaven (rb) 42. Impressed.

1000m: Third Avenue (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Walk The Chalk (Abhay S), Miss Maya (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They worked well. Samachar (Salman K), Alice Blue (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Smash Shot (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Pharazon (Salman K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved fluently. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Original Sin (Abbay S), Miracle Mary (Likith) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Hasib) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.