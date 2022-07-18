Opening day’s races of Pune season rescheduled

July 18, 2022 18:07 IST

The Stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) have decided to postpone the opening day’s races of the Pune racing season 2022 from July 22 to July 28, due to incessant rainfall and the weather forecast for the week.