Ooty races for May 22 and 23 cancelled; Nigiris Derby on May 26

May 21, 2022 18:57 IST

Due to adverse weather and the underfoot conditions of the Ooty race track not safe for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club has decided to cancel the races scheduled for May 22 and 23 except the Nilgiris Derby Stakes which has now been postponed to May 26 (Thursday). The same acceptors will hold good with fresh declarations.