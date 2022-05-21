Ooty races for May 22 and 23 cancelled; Nigiris Derby on May 26
Due to adverse weather and the underfoot conditions of the Ooty race track not safe for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club has decided to cancel the races scheduled for May 22 and 23 except the Nilgiris Derby Stakes which has now been postponed to May 26 (Thursday). The same acceptors will hold good with fresh declarations.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.