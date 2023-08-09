ADVERTISEMENT

Ooh La La, Antilope, Forty Niner and Chiraag please

August 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ooh La La, Antilope, Forty Niner and Chiraag pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 9).

Inner sand:

1200m: Art Gallery (D. Patel), Seeking The Stars (Ashok) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Bourbon Bay (rb) 45. Moved freely. Sekhmet (Arvind K) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Groovin (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Greeley (Salman K) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Star Azeem (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Ooh La La (rb), Antilope (rb) 1-14.5, 600/40.5. They moved fluently. Chiraag (rb), Desertdragon (rb) 1-15, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Forty Niner (D. Patel), English Bay (Ashok) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Four Wheel Drive (Khurshad), Roman Spirit (Ashok) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US