Ooh La La, Antilope, Forty Niner and Chiraag please

August 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ooh La La, Antilope, Forty Niner and Chiraag pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 9).

Inner sand:

1200m: Art Gallery (D. Patel), Seeking The Stars (Ashok) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Bourbon Bay (rb) 45. Moved freely. Sekhmet (Arvind K) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Groovin (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Greeley (Salman K) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Star Azeem (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Ooh La La (rb), Antilope (rb) 1-14.5, 600/40.5. They moved fluently. Chiraag (rb), Desertdragon (rb) 1-15, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Forty Niner (D. Patel), English Bay (Ashok) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Four Wheel Drive (Khurshad), Roman Spirit (Ashok) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved impressively.

