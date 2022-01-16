One Wish tipped to take the honours in feature

Hyderabad:

16 January 2022 00:30 IST

The 5-y-old mare One Wish from trainer S.K. Sunderji’s yard may score in the R.M. Reddy Memorial Cup, the chief event of Sunday’s (Jan. 16) races here.

1. TWIN STAR PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 2.00: 1. Fatuma (8) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Horse O’ War (5) B. Nikhil 60, 3. Soul Empress (3) Mukesh Kumar 60, 4. Silver Set (7) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 5. Asturias (11) Santosh Raj 59, 6. Elmira (10) Nikhil Naidu 58, 7. Challenger (4) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 8. New Role (2) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 9. Starwalker (9) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 10. N R I Gift (6) Rafique Sk. 54.5 and 11. It’s My Life (1) G. Naresh 54.

1. SILVER SET, 2. ELMIRA, 3. FATUMA

Advertising

Advertising

2. MULUGU PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Linewiler (2) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Curcumin (6) R. Ajinkya 59, 3. Rhythm Selection (4) Md. Ismail 58.5, 4. Sun Dancer (10) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Advance Guard (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Grand Finale (1) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 7. N R I Heights (7) Afroz Khan 54.5, 8. Lightning Power (8) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 9. Queen Blossom (9) Ashad Asbar 52.5, 10. Destine To Be (11) Gaurav Singh 51.5, 11. Royal Girl (3) B. Nikhil 51 and 12. Solo Winner (12) Abhay Singh 50.

1. SUN DANCER, 2. LINEWILER, 3. CURCUMIN

3. A.S. KRISHNA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 3.00: 1. Arthur (6) Ashad Asbar 56, 2. Jack Daniel (3) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Bellagio (2) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 4. Bellaque (9) S.S. Tanwar 54.5, 5. Lady Di (1) R. Ajinkya 54.5, 6. Mysterious Angel (5) Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 7. Pleroma (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Shaden (7) Md. Ismail 54.5 and 9. Virangna (4) Kiran Naidu 54.5.

1. PLEROMA, 2. BELLAGIO, 3. LADY DI

4. R.M. REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.30: 1. British Empress (5) B. Nikhil 61, 2. One Wish (1) R. Ajinkya 59, 3. Soloist (6) Akshay Kumar 59, 4. Akido (8) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 5. Full Volume (9) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 6. Intense Approach (2) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 7. Sporting Smile (10) P. Gaddam 54.5, 8. Siyavash (4) Gaurav Singh 54, 9. Cheltenham (11) Afroz Khan 53.5, 10. By The Bay (3) S.S. Tanwar 53 and 11. Pinatubo (7) Rupal Singh 50.

1. ONE WISH, 2. SOLOIST, 3. INTENSE APPROACH

5. SHRAVAN KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.00: 1. Chuckit (14) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Menilly (2) Santosh Raj 60, 3. Strategist (11) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 4. Beauty On Parade (6) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Angel Tesoro (8) Gaurav Singh 55, 6. Ashwa Mahika (4) Kuldeep Singh 54, 7. Blissful (3) Nakhat Singh 54, 8. Amyra (5) Afroz Khan 53.5, 9. City Of Bliss (7) Abhay Singh 53.5, 10. Different (13) Md. Ismail 53.5, 11. Rising Queen (10) Ashad Asbar 53, 12. Unsung Hero (12) Rafique Sk. 53, 13. Gusty Note (1) B.R. Kumar 52 and 14. Jean Lafette (9) S.S. Tanwar 52.

1. MENILLY, 2. BEAUTY ON PARADE, 3. BLISSFUL

6. MULUGU PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.30: 1. Star Babe (10) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Nightmare (5) Santosh Raj 58.5, 3. Royal Grace (11) Nikhil Naidu 58, 4. Hidden Hope (9) R. Ajinkya 56.5, 5. Dillon (6) B. Nikhil 55.5, 6. Ice Berry (7) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Lightning Fairy (1) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 8. Blickfang (3) Rafique Sk. 53, 9. Dunkirk (2) Nakhat Singh 52.5, 10. Prime Gardenia (4) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 11. Sorry Darling (8) Afroz Khan 51.

1. LIGHTNING FAIRY, 2. STAR BABE, 3. PRIME GARDENIA

Day’s Best: ONE WISH

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot : 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.