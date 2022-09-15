One Wish, Farell, Rasputin and Super King show out

Pune:
September 15, 2022 18:37 IST

One Wish, Farell, Rasputin and Super King showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Man (Rupesh) 37. Worked well. Sierra Dela Plata (Chouhan) 42. Easy. Gold Kite (Nirmal) 39. Moved fluently. Sandman (V. Bunde) 40. Easy.

800m: Mohito (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil), Galway Bay (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Between Friends (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Own Voice (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Former was easy while they finished level. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Lightning Flame (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Esperanza (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Good. One Wish (N.B. Kuldeep), Farell (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Both moved impressively. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Botero (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Market King (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Ron (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Claudius (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dufy (Merchant), Sky Hawk (P. Naidu) 51, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Come Back Please (Peter), Magical Rays (rb) 51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Almas (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Windstorm (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Super King (Peter), Expedition (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Milli (V. Bunde), Hunar (Saba) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Full Of Grace (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Redifined (rb), Monarchy (Nazil) 1-26, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Flying Halo (Saba), Scotland (Mansoor) 1-25, 800/55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Magnanimous (Bhawani) 1-24, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Rasputin (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Silver Spring (Chouhan) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

