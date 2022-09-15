One Wish, Farell, Rasputin and Super King show out

One Wish, Farell, Rasputin and Super King showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Man (Rupesh) 37. Worked well. Sierra Dela Plata (Chouhan) 42. Easy. Gold Kite (Nirmal) 39. Moved fluently. Sandman (V. Bunde) 40. Easy.

800m: Mohito (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil), Galway Bay (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Between Friends (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Own Voice (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Former was easy while they finished level. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Lightning Flame (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Esperanza (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Good. One Wish (N.B. Kuldeep), Farell (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Both moved impressively. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Botero (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Market King (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Ron (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Claudius (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dufy (Merchant), Sky Hawk (P. Naidu) 51, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Come Back Please (Peter), Magical Rays (rb) 51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Almas (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Windstorm (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Super King (Peter), Expedition (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Milli (V. Bunde), Hunar (Saba) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Full Of Grace (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Redifined (rb), Monarchy (Nazil) 1-26, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Flying Halo (Saba), Scotland (Mansoor) 1-25, 800/55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Magnanimous (Bhawani) 1-24, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Rasputin (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Silver Spring (Chouhan) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Urged in the last part.