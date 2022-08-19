Races

One Wish and Sunrise Ruby shine

One Wish and Sunrise Ruby shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lord And Master (Chouhan) 41. Easy. DYF (Santosh), Herring (Nirmal) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

800m: Dangerous (Santosh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 58, 600/44. Easy. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Royal Castle (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Diamondintherough (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. Venus (Chouhan) 58, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: One Wish (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Pyrrhus (Raghuveer), Savannah Star (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy, while the latter was pushed to finish level. Remus (Mansoor), Scotland (Raghuveer) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior. Fidato (Saba), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Rasputin (Hamir), Aah Bella (Ajinkya) 1-7, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.


