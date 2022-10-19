One Wish and Great Guns impress

ADVERTISEMENT

One Wish and Great Guns impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 19) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (Rupesh) 38. Moved freely. Redfined (Shahrukh) 38. Urged. Pyrrhus (Vinod) 41. Easy.

800m: Maniac (Dhebe), Adonis (rb) 56, 600/43. Pair level. Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/38. Pressed. Kings Best (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. One Wish (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. They moved level impressively. Monarchy (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Inamorata (Chouhan), Presidential (app) 57, 600/42. They were easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Worked well.

Note: Due to heavy rains on Monday (Oct. 17) evening, the training track was waterlogged and non-conducive for the morning trials of the horses on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning.