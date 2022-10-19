Races

One Wish and Great Guns impress

One Wish and Great Guns impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (Rupesh) 38. Moved freely. Redfined (Shahrukh) 38. Urged. Pyrrhus (Vinod) 41. Easy.

800m: Maniac (Dhebe), Adonis (rb) 56, 600/43. Pair level. Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/38. Pressed. Kings Best (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. One Wish (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. They moved level impressively. Monarchy (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Inamorata (Chouhan), Presidential (app) 57, 600/42. They were easy.

1200m: Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Worked well.

Note: Due to heavy rains on Monday (Oct. 17) evening, the training track was waterlogged and non-conducive for the morning trials of the horses on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 5:35:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/one-wish-and-great-guns-impress/article66031215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY