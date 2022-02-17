Once You Go Black claims Madras Gold Vase

February 17, 2022

Mckeown-trained Once You Go Black (ridden by Shane Gray) won the Madras Gold Vase, the star attraction of the races held here on Thursday (Feb. 17). The winner is owned by M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & M/s. Sarainaga Racing.

1. BORN SPECIAL HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 00 to 25: MASTERPIECE (C. Umesh) 1, Swiss Agatta (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Catalyst (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Propahlady (M.S. Deora) 4. 7-1/4, 1-1/2 and 2. 2m, 9.62s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. BERKSHIRE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: GINSBURG (C.S. Jodha) 1, Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 2, Glorious Symphony (M.S. Deora) 3 and Rwanda (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 1.35s. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A. Peerbhoy, M/s. Sarainaga Racing & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

3. LAKHEDEMA HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: HEIDMAR (C.S. Jodha) 1, Angel Light (Santosh G) 2, Prince Of Windsor (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Choir (C. Umesh) 4. Hd, 2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.67s. Owner: Mr. Adhir Singh Jodha & Mr. Cowas D. Bajan. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. COLOSSAL MOMENTS HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: JUDY BLUE EYES (Yash Narredu) 1, Race For The Stars (Nakhat Singh) 2, Annexed (Akshay Kumar) 3 and That’s My Class (C. Brisson) 4. 3 and 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 12.26s. Owner: J.M. Livestock. Trainer: B. Cama.

5. A.V. THOMAS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): STAR ROMANCE (Yash Narredu) 1, Single Malt (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Current View (C. Brisson) 3 and Sunny Isles (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, 6-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 033s. Owners: Mr. Prem F. Vazirani, Mr. Suresh G. Advani, Mrs. Saldanha B.E. & M/s. Stride Livestock. Trainer: D. Narredu.

6. MARINA EXPRESS LINES CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (no whip): SWISS GIRL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Anastasia (B. Dharshan) 2, Glenary (C. Umesh) 3 and King T’Chala (C.S. Jodha) 4. 3-1/2, 4-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 11.55s. Owner: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. MADRAS GOLD VASE (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms): ONCE YOU GO BLACK (Shane Gray) 1, Rubirosa (C. Umesh) 2, Chinky Pinky (Jagadeesh) 3 and Arabian Queen (P. Trevor) 4. 6-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.11s. Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

8. COLOSSAL MOMENTS HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: DESPACITO (Shane Gray) 1, Lady Solitaire (M.S. Deora) 2, Star Ranking (C. Umesh) 3 and Wild Frank (C. Brisson) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 2. 1m, 14.03s. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. Rishad M, Mr. Firoze Adi Vakil, Mr. Prem F. Vazirani & Mrs. Sherna Vazifdar P.J. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.