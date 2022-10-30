Once You Go Black wins Betway Mysore Derby 2022

Recognition: Mrs. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar presents the Betway Mysore Derby Trophy to Mr. Tegbir Singh Brar, joint owner of Once You Go Black. Mr. Y.B. Ganesh (chairman, Mysore Race Club), jockey Suraj Narredu and Trainer S. Padmanabhan on behalf of J.E. Mckeown, are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

J.E. Mckeown-trained Once You Go Black (Suraj Narredu up) won the Betway Mysore Derby 2022, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Sunday (Oct. 30). The winner is owned by M/S. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha and Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd.

Suraj, who rode confidently, kept his colt a handy fifth till 800m, then improved to be fourth at bend started manoeuvring his mount in the home stretch. Once You Go Black responded well to the reminders and overtook the leader Prague near 300m and won.

Leading owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha (stakes money won ₹23,24,790); Horse of the season: Once You Go Black.

Champion trainer: M. Bobby (six wins); Champion jockey: S. Saqlain (14 wins); Champion jockey claiming allowance: S. Saqlain (14 wins).

Leading bookmaker: M/S. Mikul & Co; Highest field money: ₹11,62,850.

The results:

1. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: CHAIN OF THOUGHTS (J.H. Arul) 1, Immortal Guest (Nazerul) 2, Regal Force (S. Saqlain) 3 and Scarlet Princess (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 12.49s. Rs. 31 (w), 13, 106 and 12 (p), SHP: 691, THP: 66, FP: 3,040, Q: 3,228, Trinella: 2,654 and 500. Favourite: Regal Force. Owners: M/s. Santhosh G & Francis Arun Kumar. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: ABLE ONE (B.L. Paswan) 1, Rudram (G. Vivek) 2, Memorable Time (S. Saqlain) 3 and Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Rightly Noble. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and Nk. 1m 12.91s. Rs. 32 (w), 13, 36 and 15 (p), SHP: 163, THP: 50, FP: 1,026, Q: 446, Trinella: 1,800 and 519. Favourite: Able One. Owner: Mr. Savi K. Jain. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SERDAR (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Tough Cookie (Sai Kiran) 2, The King N I (Salman K) 3 and Mystic Divine (Angad) 4. 3, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 24.19s. Rs. 21 (w), 10, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 56, FP: 41, Q: 18, Trinella: 171 and 120. Favourite: Serdar. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: G. Aravind.

4. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD. TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: SKYFIRE (Shreyas S) 1, Mystic Eye (S. Saqlain) 2, Fernet Branca (J.H. Arul) 3 and Golden Vision (Suraj) 4. 2-1/4, Nk and 3. 1m 10.72s. Rs. 58 (w), 18, 12 and 28 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 68, FP: 274, Q: 121, Trinella: 1,383 and 2,023. Favourite: Mystic Eye. Owners: M/s. Harakchand C. Gandhi & Mr. P. Jayakumar. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

5. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: EVALDO (Akshay K) 1, Caracas (Trevor) 2, Peyo (Suraj) 3 and Extraordinary (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Thousand Words. 4-1/4, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m 22.29s. Rs. 20 (p), 12, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 46, FP: 67, Q: 42, Trinella: 68 and 32. Favourite: Evaldo. Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mrs. Gaja Manoj. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above: THE SOVEREIGN ORB (Shreyas S) 1, Tactical Command (Nazerul) 2, Golden Oaks (Salman K) 3 and Golden Guest (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 09.94s. Rs. 36 (w), 11, 17 and 11 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 47, FP: 130, Q: 84, Trinella: 307 and 93. Favourite: Golden Oaks. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole, M/s. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Chanduranga Kanthraj Urs & Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. BETWAY MYSORE DERBY 2022 (2,000m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): ONCE YOU GO BLACK (Win Legend-Aksinya) Suraj 1,

Still I Rise (Chinese Whisper-For Sure) Akshay K 2,

Sucre (Sanus Per Aquam-Sugar Bay) P.S. Chouhan 3,

Salento (Speaking Of Which-Peninsula) Antony 4.

Shd, 4-3/4 and Lnk. 2m 02.62s. Rs. 21 (w), 11, 24 and 19 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 42, FP: 144, Q: 85, Trinella: 561 and 228. Favourite: Once You Go Black. Owners: M/S. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha and Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

8. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: KINGS SPEECH (B. Nayak) 1, Gemini (Mukesh K) 2, Mr Humble (R. Pradeep) 3 and Smile Around (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 5-1/4. 1m 24.13s. Rs. 30 (w), 16, 15 and 106 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 312, FP: 96, Q: 51, Trinella: 2,040 and 1,596, Exacta: 11,118 (carried over). Favourite: Kings Speech. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

9. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SOUTHERN FORCE (Rayan) 1, Super Sexy (B. Darshan) 2, Klimt (Neeraj) 3 and War Trail (B.L. Paswan) 4. Snk, 5-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 25.17s. Rs. 40 (w), 13, 25 and 11 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 56, FP: 333, Q: 285, Trinella: 687 and 171, Exacta: 2,756 and 1,181. Favourite: Klimt. Owners: Dr. Arun Raghavan & Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,668 (157 tkts); Runner-up: 287 (861 tkts); Treble (i): 506 (eight tkts); (ii): 634 (four tkts); (iii): 431 (12 tkts).