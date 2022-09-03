Once You Go Black, The Sovereign Orb, Trevalius, Albinus and Forest Flame impress

Once You Go Black, The Sovereign Orb, Trevalius, Albinus and Forest Flame impressBENGALURU
Once You Go Black, The Sovereign Orb, Trevalius, Albinus and Forest Flame impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 3)
Inner sand:
1400m: Pissarro (Vivek) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Moon's Blessing (Hasib A) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. A fine display.
Outer sand:
600m: Mark One (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.
1000m: Slainte (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Star Above (Saqlian) 1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit.
1200m: Aldgate (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Albinus (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Retains form. Pense'e (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Strode out well. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Kalamitsi (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved well.
1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display. Prague (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Victoria Punch (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed. The Sovereign Orb (Srinath) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. An excellent display. Stamford Bridge (Srinath) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Cape Wickham (Saqlain) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition.
