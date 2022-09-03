Once You Go Black, The Sovereign Orb, Trevalius, Albinus and Forest Flame impress

Racing Correspondent BENGALURU
September 03, 2022 18:02 IST

Once You Go Black, The Sovereign Orb, Trevalius, Albinus and Forest Flame impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 3)

Inner sand:

1400m: Pissarro (Vivek) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Moon's Blessing (Hasib A) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. A fine display.

Outer sand:

600m: Mark One (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Slainte (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Star Above (Saqlian) 1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Aldgate (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Albinus (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Retains form. Pense'e (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Strode out well. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Kalamitsi (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved well.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display. Prague (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Victoria Punch (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed. The Sovereign Orb (Srinath) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. An excellent display. Stamford Bridge (Srinath) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Cape Wickham (Saqlain) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

