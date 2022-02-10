Once You Go Black, The Intimidator and Judy Blue Eyes please

CHENNAI:

10 February 2022 19:21 IST

Once You Go Black, The Intimidator and Judy Blue Eyes pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 10).

Outer sand: 1000m: The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. Strode out well. Mujer (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Anatolia (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

Inner sand: 600m: Heidmar (Santosh G) 41.5. Fit.

800m: Octavian (C. Brisson) 59, 600/45. Shaped well. Waytogo (Md. Feroze) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Semper FII (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Herring (M.S. Deora), Dangerous (Santosh G) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy. Chapmans Square (rb), Winter Glow (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. Judy Blue Eyes (Santosh G) 53, 600/39. Impressed. That’s My Class (rb), Puissance (Aman) 1-1, 600/46.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Gangster (Joseph) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Rajputana (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5.

1000m: Pense’e (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Trafalgar (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Storm Trigger (M.S. Deora), Golden Kingdom (Santosh G) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They are in fine condition. MSG Fantasy (Ankit Pal) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Star Proof (rb), Frauline (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Preakness (S. Kamble), a 3-y-o (Planetaire-Hollow Ridge) (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Ocean Love (Aman) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Innisbrook (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Worked well. Django (Joseph) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Choir (Ramandeep) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800/59, 600/47.5. Eased up.

1200m: Amarone (rb), a 3-y-o (Top Class-Eternal Spirit) (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42. They were eased up.