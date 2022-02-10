Once You Go Black, The Intimidator and Judy Blue Eyes please
Once You Go Black, The Intimidator and Judy Blue Eyes pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 10).
Outer sand: 1000m: The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. Strode out well. Mujer (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Anatolia (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out.
Inner sand: 600m: Heidmar (Santosh G) 41.5. Fit.
800m: Octavian (C. Brisson) 59, 600/45. Shaped well. Waytogo (Md. Feroze) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Semper FII (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Herring (M.S. Deora), Dangerous (Santosh G) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy. Chapmans Square (rb), Winter Glow (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. Judy Blue Eyes (Santosh G) 53, 600/39. Impressed. That’s My Class (rb), Puissance (Aman) 1-1, 600/46.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Gangster (Joseph) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Rajputana (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5.
1000m: Pense’e (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Trafalgar (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Storm Trigger (M.S. Deora), Golden Kingdom (Santosh G) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They are in fine condition. MSG Fantasy (Ankit Pal) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Star Proof (rb), Frauline (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Preakness (S. Kamble), a 3-y-o (Planetaire-Hollow Ridge) (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Ocean Love (Aman) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Innisbrook (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Worked well. Django (Joseph) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Choir (Ramandeep) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800/59, 600/47.5. Eased up.
1200m: Amarone (rb), a 3-y-o (Top Class-Eternal Spirit) (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42. They were eased up.