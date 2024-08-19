Once You Go Black, Starkova, Sekhmet, Run For The Sun and Lex Luthor impress

Once You Go Black, Starkova, Sekhmet, Run For The Sun and Lex Luthor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Selhurst Park (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 42.5. Pleased. Mayne Magic (Antony) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Sea Jack (Ikram) 1-15, 600/48. Eased up.

1200m: Sekhmet (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Golden Thunder (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Ricardo (Antony) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Lex Luthor (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Super Marvella (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand — August 18:

600m: Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1200m: Martha (Girish) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim. Knotty Patton (rb), Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Thunder (Antony) 46. Easy. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Amazing Joy (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. See It Thru (P. Vikram), Aarini (rb) 1-14, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Final Call (P. Vikram), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Imperial Star (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Siddaraju) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Dedicate (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Liv In The Mist (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Moved freely. Mystikos (P. Vikram), Klimt (S.J. Moulin) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former showed out.

1400m: John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-44, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Mahlagha (P. Vikram) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Positano (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Ring Master (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Monteverdi (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Straordinario (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

