Once You Go Black, Starkova, Sekhmet, Run For The Sun and Lex Luthor impress

Published - August 19, 2024 06:17 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Once You Go Black, Starkova, Sekhmet, Run For The Sun and Lex Luthor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Selhurst Park (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 42.5. Pleased. Mayne Magic (Antony) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Sea Jack (Ikram) 1-15, 600/48. Eased up.

1200m: Sekhmet (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Golden Thunder (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Ricardo (Antony) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Lex Luthor (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Super Marvella (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand — August 18:

600m: Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1200m: Martha (Girish) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim. Knotty Patton (rb), Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Thunder (Antony) 46. Easy. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Amazing Joy (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. See It Thru (P. Vikram), Aarini (rb) 1-14, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Final Call (P. Vikram), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Imperial Star (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Siddaraju) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Dedicate (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Liv In The Mist (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Moved freely. Mystikos (P. Vikram), Klimt (S.J. Moulin) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former showed out.

1400m: John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-44, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Mahlagha (P. Vikram) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Positano (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Ring Master (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Monteverdi (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Straordinario (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

