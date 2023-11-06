Once You Go Black, Neziah, Gutsy, Soft Whisper, Anastasia and Pense’e excel

November 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Once You Go Black, Neziah, Gutsy, Soft Whisper, Anastasia and Pense’e excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 6).

Outer sand:

800m: Moriset (Farhan Alam), Anzio (S. Kabdhar) 53.5, 600/41.5. They moved well and the former finished a length in front. Sheer Elegance (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Seattle Blue (Koshi Kumar), Agusta (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Berrettini (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Lady Luck (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Fit. Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar) 57.5, 600/43.5. Niggled.

1000m: Shez R Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Gandolfini (S.J. Moulin) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43. In good condition. Slainte (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Extended in the last part. Bomber Jet (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Pushed. Miso (S.J. Moulin) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Golden Warrior (Yash Narredu), Mogul (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Lord Moi (S.J. Moulin)1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. In good shape. Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Anastasia (Hindu Singh) 1-6, 800/52.5, 60040. Moved fluently. Jahzara (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended. Ganton (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/56, 600/45. Fully extended. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Extended in the last part. Wolf Creek (S.J. Moulin) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Salome (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/43. Pushed at the end. Cynosure (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Fortune Chakram (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/57, 60//44.5. Handy. Sensations (S.J. Moulin) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Cold Pursuit (R.S. Bhati) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Lionel (S.J. Moulin) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/43.5. Eased up. Gold Fame (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Neziah (Hindu Singh) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/42. He moved well within himself.

1200m: Dear Lady (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/45.5. Ridden out. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Urged.

Inner sand:

800m: Zucardi (rb), Rinello (rb) 55, 600/42. They are in good condition. Masterpiece (rb), Emelda (rb) 55.5, 600/42. They finished together. Velu Nachiyar (rb) 58, 600/43. Moved freely. Success (Hindu Singh) 56.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Kings Show (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Annexed (Farhan Alam), Mutant (rb) 59, 600/44. Sweet Legacy (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (R.S. Bhati) 53.5, 600/40.5. They moved well.

1000m: Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh), Truth In Wine (R.S. Bahti) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine shape. Excellent Star (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Grace (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (R.S. Bhati) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Windsor Walk (rb) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/42. Impressed. Gutsy (S. Kabdhar), Soft Whisper (Farhan Alam) 1-2, 800/49.5, 600/38. They put up a pleasing display. Senora Bianca (Koshi Kumar), Pense’e (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Latter responded well to the urgings and finished five lengths in front. Atlantica (R.S. Bhati), Beautiful (Hindu Singh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. They finished level. Sinatra (Ram Nandan), Royal Shades (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42. Former finished a length in front. Latter is a two-year-old. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Shamrock (Yash Narredu) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Clockwise (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. The Sting (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.

1200m: Desert Star (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. They worked well. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-30, (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 5):

Inner sand:

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/43. Well in hand. Jahzara (rb) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Shamrock (Yash Narredu) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Sian (R.S. Bhati) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

