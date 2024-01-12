Once You Go Black, Gandolfini, Royal Mayfair, Raffinato and Daiyamondo catch the eye

January 12, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Once You Go Black, Gandolfini, Royal Mayfair, Raffinato and Daiyamondo caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Krishvi (rb), Sunny Isles (rb) 44. Fine Promise (S. Imran) 46. Easy. Knotty One (rb) 43.5. Knotty Wonder (rb) 43.

800m: Success (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 59.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar) 1-1, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Fun Storm (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Septimius Severus (rb), Grace (rb) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They are in good shape. Gandolfini (P. Vikram) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Alexander (rb) 1-9.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished four lengths in front. Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved under the whip. Little Wonder (Ram Nandan), Cloudy Hills (Shyam Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy. Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Zebula (rb), Santorius (P. Vikram) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Princess O Star (rb), a 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (rb) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/58.5, 600/46. Former finished five lengths in front.

1400m: Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-43, 1200/1-24.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. A fine display.

Inner sand:

600m: Lady Zeen (rb) 43. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Extended. Turf Beauty (rb) 40.5. In fine shape.

800m: Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar) 54.5, 600/41. Worked well. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh), Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/39. A fit pair. Mon General (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Handy. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/41.5. They moved together. Pacific (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Lebua (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Marshall (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Handy. Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-1, 600/42.5. Former who was urged finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Raffinato (Farhan Alam), Renegade (rb) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former moved impressively and finished three lengths ahead. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Eased up. Gods Plan (rb) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Impressed. Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-2, 800/49, 600/37.5. Moved fluently. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up. Rhiannon (rb), Daiyamondo (S. Imran) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Latter showed out. Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. Unextended. Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy The Sting (S. Imran), Western Girl (rb) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41.5. Former impressed. Royal Marquess (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (Rajendra Singh) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/41.5. They were pushed, former finished half a length in front. City Of Turmeric (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Falconbridge (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Former responded well to the urgings and finished two lengths ahead. Abilitare (Farhan Alam), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. They moved well.

1200m: Golden Marina (rb) 1-25.5, 1000/1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Ashwa Dev (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-7.20. A level jump. Presidential (A.S. Peter), Young Heart (rb), Aletta (rb) 1-6.94. The trio took a good jump. Luca (rb), Wolf Creek (P. Vikram) 1-12.28. They jumped out well. Touch Of Fury (S. Imran), Rwanda (rb) 1-7.49. Latter jumped out well. Cartel (N. Murugan), a 3-y-o (Dali - Reflections) (Ram Nandan) 1-7.89. Latter took a good jump. A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Skyliner) (rb), Aarini (rb), a 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Sneaky Fair) (A.S. Peter) 1-7.32. They took a good jump. John Wick (rb), Sensations (rb), a 3-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Vikram) 1-5.08. The trio took a smart jump. Sangavai (Farhan Alam), Kundavai (S. Imran), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-6.12. Light Fantastic (A.S. Peter), a 3-y-o (Be Safe - Striking View) (rb), a 3-y-o (Dreamfield - Blue Moon) (rb) 1-7.39. They finished in that order. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar), Spirit Of The Rose (A.S. Peter), Constant Variable (Ram Nandan) 1-5.21. They jumped out well.

