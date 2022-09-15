Once You Go Black, Albinus and Michigan Melody please

Once You Go Black, Albinus and Michigan Melody pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: She’s Innocent (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. Dear Lady (Suraj) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Cape Wickham (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Gold Multiplier (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Suraj), Albinus (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. They moved fluently while the former started two lengths behind and finished a length ahead.