Once You Go Black, Albinus and Michigan Melody please

BENGALURU:
September 15, 2022 17:56 IST

Once You Go Black, Albinus and Michigan Melody pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: She’s Innocent (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. Dear Lady (Suraj) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Cape Wickham (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Gold Multiplier (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Suraj), Albinus (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. They moved fluently while the former started two lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

