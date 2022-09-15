Races

Once You Go Black, Albinus and Michigan Melody please

Once You Go Black, Albinus and Michigan Melody pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: She’s Innocent (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. Dear Lady (Suraj) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Cape Wickham (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Gold Multiplier (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Suraj), Albinus (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. They moved fluently while the former started two lengths behind and finished a length ahead.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 5:58:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/once-you-go-black-albinus-and-michigan-melody-please/article65894768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY