Ombudsman, Simone, Mrs Thatcher and Anne Boleyn impress

Ombudsman, Simone, Mrs Thatcher and Anne Boleyn impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 11)

Inner sand:

1200m: Copper Sunrise (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Pleased. Gerontocrat (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Donna Bella (Mrs Silva) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Indian Star (Kiran Rai) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Red Indian (rb) 45.5. Easy. Princeazeem (T.S. Jodha) 43.5. Strode out well. Cosmic Feeling (A. Imran) 43. Shaped well.

1000m: Simone (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Propine (Shiva K), Wings Of The Wild (R. Marshall) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved well. Azeemki Princess (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Mrs Thatcher (rb), Ekalavya (rb) 1-16, 600/43. Former showed out.

1200m: Excellent Sorrento (Gnaneshwar) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Worked attractively. Raw Gold (Chetan G), Skymoon (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They finished together. Anne Boleyn (A. Imran) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Ombudsman (Darshan), Golden Memory (Jagadeesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well.