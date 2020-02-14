Octavian wins feature event

Sebastian’s ward Octavian, ridden by Yash won the Air Force Cup (Div. I), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Feb.14). The winner is the property of Mr. B. Deepak Rai, Mr. Prem Kumar Menon, Mr. A.V.M. Shanmugam & the Estate of Late Mr. S. Ramachandran.

Yash rode two more winners, while Sebastian saddled four more winners on the day.

1. NAVY CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): BEETHOVAN (Yash) 1, Carnoustie (Neeraj) 2, Flash Star (B. Nikhil) 3 and Fine Teak (Umesh) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 27.50s. ₹ 18 (w), 25 (c/o) (p), SHP: 17, FP: 104, Q: 14, Tla: 89. Favourite: Carnoustie. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. POLICE CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: TORBERT (Yash) 1, Royal Commander (Nakhat Singh) 2, Moonlight Night (Jagadeesh) 3 and Lady Blazer (Azfar Syeed) 4. Not run: Sifan. 4, 1-1/4 and shd. 1m, 39.29s. ₹ 12 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p) SHP: 24, FP: 65, Q: 25, Tla: 574. Favourite: Torbert. Owner: Mr. Vazahaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastain.

3. ARMY CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: LORD ASCOT (Nakhat Singh) 1, Rush More (Iltaf Hussain) 2, Eyes Of Falcon (Anthony Raj) 3 and Song Of Glory (Yash) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and nk. 59.66s. ₹ 25 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 444 (c/o), FP: 240 (c/o), Q: 215, Tla: 2,262 (c/o). Favourite: Striking Distance. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. ARMY CUP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS LAND (A.M. Alam) 1, Queen Of Venice (Gaddam) 2, Lady Elise (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and El Politico (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Nk, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 59.17s. ₹ 16 (w), 10, 8 and 18 (p), SHP: 301, FP; 184, Q: 216, Tla: 1,606 (c/o). Favourite: Fiat Justitia. Owners: M/s. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastain.

5. AIR FORCE CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: MAGNETISM (Umesh) 1, Cher Amie (Nakhat Singh) 2, Star Elegant (Neeraj) 3 and Catelyn (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Bring It On. Lnk, hd and 3/4. 1m, 25.10s. ₹ 10 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 54, Q: 25, Tla: 81. Favourite: Star Elegant. Owners: Mr. K.K. Belliappa, Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Mr. N. Suresh. Trainer: Mandanna.

6. AIR FORCE CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: OCTAVIAN (Yash) 1, Rutbedaar (Azfar Syeed) 2, Star Twist (Neeraj) 3 and Excellent Phoenix (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and nose. 1m, 24.69s. ₹ 28 (w), 6, 13 and 5 (p), SHP: 164, FP: 286 (c/o), Q: 76, Tla: 1,893. Favourite: Knight In Armour. Owners: Mr. B. Deepak Rai, Mr. Prem Kumar Menon, Mr. A.V.M. Shanmugam & the Estate of Late Mr. S. Ramachandran. Trainer: Sebastain.

7. O. T. A CUP (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45: FREE FLOW (Umesh) 1, Queen Of Gibraltar (Rajendra Singh) 2, Rhiannon (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Medovik (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and snk. 1m, 12.56s. ₹ 32 (w), 10, 26 and 6 (p), SHP: 225, FP: 448 (c/o), Q: 124, Tla: 4,638 (c/o). Favourite: Rhiannon. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Mandanna.

8. PONDICHERRY PLATE (1,400m), rated 0 to 25: GLORIOUS WIND (Md. Hesnain) 1, Amazing Kitten (Md. Asif Khan) 2, Thousand Fence (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Chanakya (Umesh) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 28.42s. ₹ 15 (w), 13, 36 and 24 (p), SHP: 156, FP: 791 (c/o), Q: 133, Tla: 4,881. Favourite: Nice To See You. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey. Trainer: Sebastain.

Jkt: ₹ 24,024 (one tkt), Runner up: 2,059 (five tkts), Mini Jkt: 2,394 (three tkts), Tr (i): 1,336 (seven tkts), (ii): 435 (48 tkts).