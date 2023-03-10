HamberMenu
Ocean Of God shines

March 10, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Ocean Of God shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 57, 600/43. Easy. Ocean Of God (T.S. Jodha) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Prinia (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Balenciaga (Mosin), Dashmesh Dancer (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well while they finished level.

1200m: Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-20, 600/39. Worked well.

1400m: Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 600/44. Moved freely.

