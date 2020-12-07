Oberon and El Politico impress

CHENNAI:

07 December 2020 18:34 IST

Oberon and El Politico impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 7).

Inner sand: 600m: Butterfly (rb) 43. Easy. Sunday Warrior (Azad Alam) 46.5. Handy.

800m: Catelyn (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5.

1000m: Benin Bronze (Janardhan P) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Flame Of Diablo (Janardhan P) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/43. Moved well. Oberon (rb) 1-4, 800/53, 600/41.5. In fine trim. El Politico (Kamigallu) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/38.5. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Sir Baffert (B. Nikhil), Be My Star (rb) 1-6.5. Former trounced latter. Supreme Excelsior (Rajendra Singh), Beauteous Maximus (App) 1-18. They jumped out well. Dragon Of War (Jarnardhan P), Dr Feelgood (rb) 1-11.5. Former took a smart jump. Illustrious Ruler (App), Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-10.5. They took a good jump. Chalouchi Girl (rb) 1-8.5. Jumped out well.