O Hansini takes the honours in Kakatiya Million

Trainer Rakesh’s O Hansini, ridden by Vivek G, won the Kakatiya Million, the main attraction of Monday’s (Feb. 12) races. The winner is owned by Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh.

1. SAROORNAGAR PLATE (Div. II): GOLDEN INZIO (Ajay Kumar) 1, Wandring Warrior (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 2, Glimmer Of Hope (Surya Prakash) 3 and Federer (Ashad Asbar) 4. Neck, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 13.85s. ₹51 (w), 19, 11 and 16 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 67, SHW: 40 and 10, FP: 217, Q: 82, Tanala: 1,060. Favourite: Wandring Warrior. Owners: Mr. C.S. Suresh, Mr. Manish Jaiswal & Mrs. Candida Tania Jaiswal. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. KAMAREDDY CUP (Div. II): PARK LANE (Md. Ismail) 1, Royal Pal (Nakhat Singh) 2, China Town (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Silver Arrow (Kaviraj) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 27.03s. ₹30 (w), 10, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 46, SHW: 13 and 24, FP: 108, Q: 54, Tanala: 546. Favourite: Park Lane. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla & Mr. Vankata Ramana Reddy Bomareddy. Trainer : Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

3. RISING STAR PLATE (Div. II): HUNTINGDON (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Painted Apache (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Soloist (Vivek G) 3 and Beauty Blaze (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and Neck. 1m, 25.36s. ₹28 (w), 12, 21 and 12 (p). SHP: 111, THP: 39, SHW: 16 and 37, FP: 234, Q: 219, Tanala: 937. Favourite: Malaala. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil John Joseph & Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

Note: Originally the result was Huntingdon, Beauty Blaze, Painted Apache and Soloist in that order. An objection raised by jockey Vivek G (Soloist up) against P. Sai Kumar (rider of Beauty Blaze) for causing him interference in the last 150m was upheld by the Stewards and the order was revised as above.

4. JANGAON PLATE: COLT PISTOL (Hindu Singh) 1, La Mirage (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Silk (Ajay Kumar) 3 and Adbhut (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.07s. ₹51 (w), 16, 12 and 35 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 60, SHW: 36 and 20, FP: 287, Q: 142, Tanala: 2,592. Favourite: Adbhut. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

5. KAMAREDDY CUP (Div. I): BEAUTY FLAME (N.B. Kuldeep) 1, Power Ranger (Md. Ekram Alam) 2, Sadiya (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 3 and Master Touch (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.39s. ₹61 (w), 17, 13 and 43 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 124, SHW: 11 and 18, FP: 173, Q: 77, Tanala: 7,114. Favourite: Power Ranger. Owner: Mr. Md. Kashif Khan. Trainer: N. Rawal.

6. VEGAVATHI CUP: N R I SUPERPOWER (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Blazing Gun (Vivek G) 2, Toffee (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Detective (Abhay Singh) 4. Head, 4-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 38.28s. ₹118 (w), 26, 12 and 16 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 45, SHW: 34 and 16, FP: 699, Q: 248, Tanala: 4,542. Favourite: Sacred Bond. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. KAKATIYA MILLION: O HANSINI (Vivek G) 1, Ashwa Morocco (Hindu Singh) 2, Candy Girl (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Brilliant Star (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, Neck and 2-1/2. 1m, 10.39s. ₹51 (w), 12, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 36, SHW: 20 and 21, FP: 253, Q: 114, Tanala: 1,386. Favourite: Polished Girl. Owner: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

8. RISING STAR PLATE (Div. I) : AKIDO (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Siddharth (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Strauss (Vivek G) 3 and Mysterious Angel (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 24.76s. ₹49 (w), 21, 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 37, SHW: 16 and 18, FP: 127, Q: 50, Tanala: 298. Favourite: Siddharth. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

9. SAROORNAGAR PLATE (Div. I) : BLUE BRIGADE (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 1, Exeter (Ashad Asbar) 2, American Flame (Vivek G) 3 and Setastar (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 4. 1-1/4, 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.01s. ₹46 (w), 22, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 59, SHW: 29 and 33, FP: 304, Q: 243, Tanala: 923. Favourite: American Flame. Owner: Mr. G.K. Keshava Murthy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹35,397 (3 tkts.) and 30%: 968 (47 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 7,20,873 (1 tkt) and 30%: 30,894 (10 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 80, 994 (3 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 723 (53 tkts.), (ii) 15, 183 (7 tkts.), (iii) 2,419 (36 tkts.).

