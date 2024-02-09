Nyx, Helios, Multisided, and El Asesino please

February 09, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Nyx, Helios, Multisided, and El Asesino pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb 9)

Inner sand:

1000m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39. In fine trim. Galactical (Arvind K) 1-8, 600/37.5. A fine display.

1200m: Turkoman (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Multisided (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Impressed.

1000m: Helios (I. Chisty) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Nyx (Darshan), Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Martha (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.