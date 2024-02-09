ADVERTISEMENT

Nyx, Helios, Multisided, and El Asesino please

February 09, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Nyx, Helios, Multisided, and El Asesino pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb 9)

Inner sand:

1000m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39. In fine trim. Galactical (Arvind K) 1-8, 600/37.5. A fine display.

1200m: Turkoman (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Multisided (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Impressed.

1000m: Helios (I. Chisty) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Nyx (Darshan), Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Martha (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US