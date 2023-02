Northern Quest and Star Admiral impress

February 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Northern Quest and Star Admiral impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 6). Inner sand: 1000m: Magnus (Rayan), Southern Force (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. 1400m: Gunmaster (B. Nayak) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Eased up. Outer sand: 600m: Chul Bul Rani (Naveen K) 45. Moved on the bit. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved freely. Cash Out (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Worked well. 1000m: Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. 1200m: Northern Quest (rb), Flamingo Road (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Serai (Darshan), Queen Regnant (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. They finished level. Outer sand — Feb 5: 600m: Aceros (Salman K), One Sowonderful (rb) 46. They moved freely. 1000m: Faith Of Success (Aliyar) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.