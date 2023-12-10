Northern Lights should score over his rivals in the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy

December 10, 2023 12:41 am | Updated December 09, 2023 06:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The six-year-old gelding Northern Lights, who hails from trainer P. Shroff’s yard, should score over his rivals in the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy, the feature of Sunday’s (Dec. 10) races here.

1. ARISTOS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 2.30 p.m.: 1. Gimme (3) T.S. Jodha 59, 2. Midas Touch (1) Bhawani 58.5, 3. Freedom (4) Srinath 58, 4. Arbitrage (5) H. Gore 56, 5. Lightning Blaze (2) K. Nazil 52.5 and 6. Leo The Lion (6) Mustakim 51.

1. FREEDOM, 2. MIDA’S TOUCH, 3. GIMME

2. V.P. KOREGAONKAR PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Chat (3) P. Trevor 59, 2. Alpha Domino (2) Neeraj 58, 3. Big Red (4) Srinath 55.5, 4. Exuma (1) Parmar 55, 5. Eaton Square (6) V. Bunde 52 and 6. Capucine (5) N. Bhosale 50.5.

1. BIG RED, 2. EXUMA

3. KHEEM SINGH GOLD CUP (1,400m) Maiden, Cl. IV, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 3.30: 1. The General (13) Bhawani 59, 2. Kubric (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Multiverse (11) S. Kamble 55, 4. King’s Retreat (2) P. Trevor 54.5, 5. Star Prosperity (10) H. Gore 54.5, 6. Pride’s Prince (3) Srinath 54, 7. Light Of Life (12) S.J. Sunil 53, 8. Ticanto (1) Mustakim 53, 9. Atomic Angel (5) S.G Prasad 52.5, 10. Impulsive (6) Merchant 52.5, 11. Dragon Wings (14) Aniket 52, 12. Glacier (8) Neeraj 51, 13. Enchanting Empress (7) Saba 50.5 and 14. Nashvegas (4) Parmar 50.5.

1. KING’S RETREAT, 2. PRIDE’S PRINCE, 3. KUBRIC

4. A.C. ARDESHIR TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o and over — 4.00: 1. Northern Lights (1) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Zuccarelli (5) P. Trevor 59, 3. Mojito (4) Parmar 57, 4. Count Of Savoy (8) Yash Narredu 54.5, 5. Chopin (2) Neeraj 52.5, 6. Coeur De Lion (7) Mustakim 51, 7. Golden Neil (3) J. Chinoy 51 and 8. In Contention (6) Vivek G 49.5.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. ZUCCARELLI, 3. MOJITO

5. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 4.30: 1. Ataash (7) P. Trevor 59, 2. Alpine Star (4) Mustakim 56.5, 3. Dexa (8) V. Bunde 56.5, 4. Pure (5) P. Dhebe 56.5, 5. Dali Swirl (2) Neeraj 55, 6. Queens Pride (3) S.J. Moulin 54, 7. Balenciaga (6) H. Gore 53.5, 8. Democracy (10) N. Bhosale 53.5, 9. Majorella Blue (9) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 10. Nolan (11) Vivek G 53 and 11. San Salvatore (1) K. Nazil 52.

1. DALI SWIRL, 2. DEMOCRACY, 3. ATAASH

6. B FIFTY TWO TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Walshy (8) H. Gore 59, 2. Red Merlot (3) Aniket 58, 3. Jetfire (6) P. Dhebe 56.5, 4. Demetrius (5) S.J. Moulin 55, 5. Sim Sim (4) Merchant 55, 6. Chieftain (7) P. Shinde 54.5, 7. Hela (2) N. Bhosale 52.5 and 8. Alpha Gene (1) Shelar 51.5.

1. HELA, 2. JETFIRE, 3. WALSHY

Day’s Best: KING’S RETREAT

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

